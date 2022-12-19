The Midday Report Express: ANC Top 7 revealed. Ramaphosa re-elected as president
On The Midday Report today - the ANC's 55th Conference, where delegates chose the ruling party's top brass. After a rocky start on Friday that saw some of the conference commence well after its scheduled time, the ANC has made some progress with the Top 7 now locked in place.
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected to the top spot as president, despite the shadow of the Phala Phala scandal hanging over him. Paul Mashatile is the new deputy president. The rest of the Top 7 as follows:
- National Chairperson: Gwede Mantashe
- Secretary-General: Fikile Mbalula
- First Deputy Secretary-General: Nomvula Mokonyane
- Second Deputy Secretary-General: Maropene Ramokgopa
- Treasurer-General: Gwen Ramokgopa
Mandy Wiener reported live from Nasrec precinct with Clement Manyathela in studio.
[President Cyril Ramaphos is] encouraged and energised that now the reforms that he started - whether they be institutional reforms or economic reforms - will now get further impetus and will be accelerated with a greater degree of focus and determination.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : Eyewitness News
