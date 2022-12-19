How to incorporate kinks and fetishes into your sex life





Clarence Ford talks to Ron Addinall, a clinical social worker, sexologist, and PhD candidate at the University of Cape Town.

Fetishes and kinks are not new terms; however, they have become somewhat more accepted in the present day, thanks to sex positivity.

source: www.unsplash.com

A common misconception that people have is that a fetish and a kink are the same thing, but Mx Ron Addinall is here to lay all of the myths to bed.

A fetish, according to Addinall is an intense desire towards an object, body part, sexual expression or activity. The focus is particularly on the intensity of the desire.

According to Addinall, the meaning of the word has definitely evolved. Looking back there's been a control over human sexuality with the intention of procreation, and anything outside of these views and ideologies have been labelled as strange or not necessarily accepted in society,

On the other hand, "a kink" is an umbrella term used to refer to a sexual expression, behaviour, or activity that people engage in that was previously deemed out of the ordinary or something atypical.

While there isn't a "good" or "bad" fetish, there are some dos and don'ts.

Fetish behaviour along with sex as a whole, needs to be consensual and negotiated.

One needs to be open to exploring and educating themselves on fetishes that may tickle their fancy, but it's equally important to assess the risks involved and to put the necessary measures in place when needed.

There's no bad fetish, no matter what the behaviour is. The moment you start enacting that fetish and you're imposing on someone, so there isn't consent, there isn't negotiation and agreement and also the necessary safety measures...for me it's about how a fetish is expressed and shared with a partner, that could result in it being good or bad. Ron Addinall, Clinical Social Worker, Sexologist and PHD Candidate with the University of Cape Town

Common questions asked:

Are you able to enjoy sex without incorporating your preferred fetish?

Everyone has an erotic map, and there may be certain activities and behaviours that are particularly pleasurable according to the map.

Addinall says that there are some people who can't enjoy sex without their preferred fetish and find it hard to get excited. But the number is much smaller compared to the number of people who can enjoy sex without their preferred fetish.

How do you communicate your fetishes with your partner?

As previously stated, there has been stigma attached to fetishes and kinks, so it's natural to feel self-conscious or uncomfortable when expressing them. It's important to have open and honest conversations and to communicate.

Your first sexual relationship is with yourself, says Addinall.

To have a healthy sexual relationship, you first need to have a healthy sexual relationship with yourself, and you need to give yourself permission to get to know yourself. Ron Addinall, Clinical Social Worker, Sexologist and PHD Candidate with the University of Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.