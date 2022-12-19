58% of Twitter users agree that Musk must go





In an attempt to remedy growing criticism of his role as CEO, South African billionaire Elon Musk ran a Twitter poll on Monday, asking users whether he should step down.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter?" Musk asked in his tweet on Sunday night, "I will abide by the results of this poll."

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The results from 17 million votes had 58% of Twitter users voting Musk out.

Barb’s Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman says this is the latest of his theatrics.

The latest in his slightly bizarre actions…is he going to abide by the poll – who knows? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Reports say this is his most recent attempt to cause drama, as Musk has indicated in the past that he intends to vacate his position.

This is the latest incident that follows a fleet of changes instituted by Musk—which have made him very unpopular with users, advertisers, and corporations.

Whether or not he will truly abide by the results of the poll remains to be seen.

I think I would vote yes that he must go.. I think he’s too crazy for me, he sees himself as such a wealthy person that he can buy something and then mess with it’’ Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

