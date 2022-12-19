Claims that Kenya's 'First Daughter' created govt office that doesn't exist
The controversial Kenyan president, William Ruto, has come under fire again. Ruto previously faced scrutiny over whether votes were rigged during the election that made him president.
Early into his term, he now faces questions about his daughter, Charlene Ruto, and her role in the Kenyan government.
Peter Ross provides some detail on the issue and describes the nature and cause of the controversy.
She sort of finagled her way into the high levels of government and that’s caused a bit of a national outcry.Peter Ross, Broadcast Journalist - BBC World Service
Charlene Ruto has established an entity, which she refers to as the ‘Office of the First Daughter.’
The naming convention strikes similarities to government-appointed offices or entities, but as Peter Ross explains, it is not an appointment that exists in Kenyan law.
In Kenyan law, no such office exists.Peter Ross, Broadcast Journalist - BBC World Service
Peter Ross says that President Ruto's daughter has used this title to host high-profile events and meetings with government officials.
This has led to controversy regarding what role she plays in the government and whether or not her entity is funded by the government.
Ross points out the similarities between Charlene Ruto and Ivanka Trump, who held a position as a senior advisor to the White House during her father Donald Trump's presidential term.
He states that the Kenyan press describes Ruto's daughter Charlene as the ‘low budget Ivanka Trump.’
Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono posted this video of Charlene Ruto announcing the members of her 'Office of the First Daughter' on Twitter:
This is Charlene Ruto, the daughter of Kenya’s new president, William Ruto.' Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) December 14, 2022
They have established the office of the First Daughter🤣🤣🤣
African leaders continue to outdo themselves in creating absurdities which make the continent a laughing stock.
She even has officers🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nnpi61OOgy
Charlene Ruto's Twitter account released the following statement regarding her entity and the spending of Kenyan government funds:
December 14, 2022
Scroll up to listen to the interview
More from Politics
Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar.Read More
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst
Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party?Read More
'Three women in ANC leadership did not come on a silver platter' - Dr Ramokgopa
Dr Gwen Ramakgopa is the first female to occupy the position of the Treasurer-General of the ANC.Read More
Over 200 doctors jobless in Jan despite understaffed health care sector - Samatu
Hundreds of post-community service doctors face unemployment in the new year, despite a desperate need in SA, says union.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC Top 7 revealed. Ramaphosa re-elected as president
All the news you need to know.Read More
Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president
Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC announces results for top seven
ANC delegates voted late into the night for the party’s top seven.Read More
ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here'
"That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback."Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.Read More