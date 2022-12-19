Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
4 Good Reasons To Be a Great Dad [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 11:35
Taste Test Tuesday: Urchin restaurant
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
chef Gerard van staden
Today at 16:05
Legal expert: Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa is misplaced
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sandile Fuba
Today at 17:45
Music: Mann Friday - IN STUDIO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Burrell
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Over 200 doctors jobless in Jan despite understaffed health care sector - Samatu Hundreds of post-community service doctors face unemployment in the new year, despite a desperate need in SA, says union. 19 December 2022 3:10 PM
58% of Twitter users agree that Musk must go Elon Musk is taking advice from users on whether he should keep his spot as CEO at the social media platform. 19 December 2022 12:12 PM
Domestic workers are losing jobs as cost of living rises: 'We are cut first' South Africa's depressed economy and rampant inflation are particularly affecting domestic workers. 19 December 2022 11:50 AM
View all Local
Claims that Kenya's 'First Daughter' created govt office that doesn't exist Clarence Ford discusses the controversy around the daughter of Kenya's president William Ruto with BBC World Service's Peter Ross. 19 December 2022 2:09 PM
The Midday Report Express: ANC Top 7 revealed. Ramaphosa re-elected as president All the news you need to know. 19 December 2022 1:19 PM
Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position. 19 December 2022 9:41 AM
View all Politics
'I fear money, I have a lot of respect for money' - Kitty Phetla, ballerina Professional ballerina, Kitty Phetla shares her money habits and secrets with Motheo Khoaripe, in an episode of Other People's Mon... 19 December 2022 7:08 PM
New SA20 cricket league has the potential to be a money-spinner Motheo Khoaripe speaks Graeme Smith, SA20 League commissioner. 19 December 2022 6:12 PM
Rising food prices will make it a VERY expensive festive season for SA consumers Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at First National Bank. 19 December 2022 5:55 PM
View all Business
'Airbnb review system is designed to be absolutely fair' Country Manager at Airbnb Velma Corcoran explains the Airbnb Review system for both host and guest to Clarence Ford. 19 December 2022 2:58 PM
Experience authentic Kurdish culture in Cape Town at Mesopotamia Restaurant If you are looking for an immersive restaurant experience this December, Mesopotamia is the place to be. 19 December 2022 1:48 PM
'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler Wendy discusses a few stories about her success in dealing with customer service, starting with a case about a flight booking. 19 December 2022 5:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
How to incorporate kinks and fetishes into your sex life "To have a healthy sexual relationship, you first need to have a healthy sexual relationship with yourself," says sexologist Ron A... 19 December 2022 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup Argentina made history by taking the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after beating France in the final. 19 December 2022 11:37 AM
Pop rock British super group, SMOKIE extends SOLD OUT tour in SA by one day 1966 Pop rock band, SMOKIE extends SA tour for one day for nostalgic fans. Catch them around CPT & JHB between 15 and 18 December. 15 December 2022 12:30 PM
View all Entertainment
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections. 19 December 2022 10:40 AM
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music. 19 December 2022 10:26 AM
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
View all Africa
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time' Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri. 19 December 2022 7:33 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday. 19 December 2022 6:45 AM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Claims that Kenya's 'First Daughter' created govt office that doesn't exist

19 December 2022 2:09 PM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
allegations of corruption
KENYAN
controversy
Kenyan President William Ruto

Clarence Ford discusses the controversy around the daughter of Kenya's president William Ruto with BBC World Service's Peter Ross.

The controversial Kenyan president, William Ruto, has come under fire again. Ruto previously faced scrutiny over whether votes were rigged during the election that made him president.

Early into his term, he now faces questions about his daughter, Charlene Ruto, and her role in the Kenyan government.

Peter Ross provides some detail on the issue and describes the nature and cause of the controversy.

She sort of finagled her way into the high levels of government and that’s caused a bit of a national outcry.

Peter Ross, Broadcast Journalist - BBC World Service

Charlene Ruto has established an entity, which she refers to as the ‘Office of the First Daughter.’

The naming convention strikes similarities to government-appointed offices or entities, but as Peter Ross explains, it is not an appointment that exists in Kenyan law.

In Kenyan law, no such office exists.

Peter Ross, Broadcast Journalist - BBC World Service

Peter Ross says that President Ruto's daughter has used this title to host high-profile events and meetings with government officials.

This has led to controversy regarding what role she plays in the government and whether or not her entity is funded by the government.

Ross points out the similarities between Charlene Ruto and Ivanka Trump, who held a position as a senior advisor to the White House during her father Donald Trump's presidential term.

He states that the Kenyan press describes Ruto's daughter Charlene as the ‘low budget Ivanka Trump.’

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono posted this video of Charlene Ruto announcing the members of her 'Office of the First Daughter' on Twitter:

Charlene Ruto's Twitter account released the following statement regarding her entity and the spending of Kenyan government funds:

Scroll up to listen to the interview




19 December 2022 2:09 PM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
allegations of corruption
KENYAN
controversy
Kenyan President William Ruto

More from Politics

The top 7 of the ANC as elected on Monday, 19 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa

20 December 2022 8:32 AM

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst

20 December 2022 7:15 AM

Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The newly elected Treasurer General of the ANC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Three women in ANC leadership did not come on a silver platter' - Dr Ramokgopa

20 December 2022 6:24 AM

Dr Gwen Ramakgopa is the first female to occupy the position of the Treasurer-General of the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sudok1/123rf.com

Over 200 doctors jobless in Jan despite understaffed health care sector - Samatu

19 December 2022 3:10 PM

Hundreds of post-community service doctors face unemployment in the new year, despite a desperate need in SA, says union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: ANC Top 7 revealed. Ramaphosa re-elected as president

19 December 2022 1:19 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president

19 December 2022 9:41 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

WATCH LIVE: ANC announces results for top seven

19 December 2022 8:48 AM

ANC delegates voted late into the night for the party’s top seven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here'

19 December 2022 8:17 AM

"That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'

19 December 2022 7:33 AM

Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize addresses a media briefing on 13 July 2020. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter.

'We are confident Zweli Mkhize will become ANC president'

19 December 2022 6:57 AM

The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress is strongly in support of Dr Zweli Mkhize for President.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Immigration is normal. The ANC must protect foreigners'

Local

Fish Hoek Beach reopens sewerage-free, with a squeaky clean bill of health

Lifestyle

'Three women in ANC leadership did not come on a silver platter' - Dr Ramokgopa

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

KZN ANC's Mtolo says Mkhize still has a role to play in party

20 December 2022 9:30 AM

Lamola: ANC needs a succession plan that includes young people

20 December 2022 9:21 AM

Ramaphosa has a good ally in Mbalula, says political analyst

20 December 2022 9:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA