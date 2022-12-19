Claims that Kenya's 'First Daughter' created govt office that doesn't exist





The controversial Kenyan president, William Ruto, has come under fire again. Ruto previously faced scrutiny over whether votes were rigged during the election that made him president.

Early into his term, he now faces questions about his daughter, Charlene Ruto, and her role in the Kenyan government.

Peter Ross provides some detail on the issue and describes the nature and cause of the controversy.

She sort of finagled her way into the high levels of government and that’s caused a bit of a national outcry. Peter Ross, Broadcast Journalist - BBC World Service

Charlene Ruto has established an entity, which she refers to as the ‘Office of the First Daughter.’

The naming convention strikes similarities to government-appointed offices or entities, but as Peter Ross explains, it is not an appointment that exists in Kenyan law.

In Kenyan law, no such office exists. Peter Ross, Broadcast Journalist - BBC World Service

Peter Ross says that President Ruto's daughter has used this title to host high-profile events and meetings with government officials.

This has led to controversy regarding what role she plays in the government and whether or not her entity is funded by the government.

Ross points out the similarities between Charlene Ruto and Ivanka Trump, who held a position as a senior advisor to the White House during her father Donald Trump's presidential term.

He states that the Kenyan press describes Ruto's daughter Charlene as the ‘low budget Ivanka Trump.’

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono posted this video of Charlene Ruto announcing the members of her 'Office of the First Daughter' on Twitter:

This is Charlene Ruto, the daughter of Kenya’s new president, William Ruto.



They have established the office of the First Daughter🤣🤣🤣



African leaders continue to outdo themselves in creating absurdities which make the continent a laughing stock.



She even has officers🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nnpi61OOgy ' Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) December 14, 2022

Charlene Ruto's Twitter account released the following statement regarding her entity and the spending of Kenyan government funds:

