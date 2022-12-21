Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for tanning, posing, and people-watching
If you've landed here, it means you're trendy and waiting to see which cool Cape Town beaches are worthy of your vibe.
So, let’s get to it.
1. Camps Bay
With white sandy shores, crystal blue water, mountain views, and palm trees giving a LUSH summer atmosphere, you'll find more lekker vibes opposite the beach with a street filled with food, bars, ice cream shops, local vendors, and more!
Find the location for Camps Bay here.
2. Clifton (4th)
Dubbed a jet-setter's hangout since tourists love this spot and because it’s set against "billionaire’s row" (AKA, Cape Town’s most expensive homes).
As mentioned by @secretcapetown, the water is freezing.
Clifton 4th is (silently) understood as a place for tanning and posing.
Parking is a bit of a hassle here, so consider not bringing your own car.
So if bad and boujee is your vibe, find directions to Clifton 4th here.
3. Llandudno
Just over Suikerbossie Hill from Hout Bay, this beach can feel like a private one.
A backdrop of mountains and granite boulders that look like they're on the beachfront makes it a popular spot for movie sets and shoots.
The waters are said to be a bit rough for swimming, so it's the perfect location for sundowners, tanning, and people (and dog) watching.
Find the location here.
4. Noordhoek's Long Beach
True to its name, the shoreline stretches on for days (connecting Noordhoek and Kommetjie).
This beach is ideal for tanning, chilling, walking, and, yes, horse riding.
The area is also a popular holiday-home booking spot.
Interested? Get the location here.
5. Sandy Bay (AKA the nude one)
☀️ #sandybay #capetown #ilovecapetown #capetownmag #southafrica #beach… https://t.co/huKQZMRGn7 #springbreak #SaltLife #summerfun #beach pic.twitter.com/sY136XNXNV' EquinoxDome (@equinoxdome) February 22, 2017
A popular spot for tanning, particularly in the nude — this beach is perfect for naturists.
But it's a bit of a walk to get to Sandy Bay.
One way is via a 20-minute stroll using Llandudno beach's car park walkways.
The other way is walking over some rocks from the southern end of Llandudno beach.
Find Sandy Bay's location over here.
There you have it!
The trendiest spots ready to be captured for your 'gram awaits.
This article first appeared on KFM : Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for tanning, posing, and people-watching
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_107219271_woman-in-swimsuit-sitting-on-a-towel-sunbathing-at-the-beach-woman-on-vacation-relaxing-at-the-beach.html?vti=n0b7qg36h4ma00hglx-3-167
