Experience authentic Kurdish culture in Cape Town at Mesopotamia Restaurant
Bianca Resnekov speaks to Baran Kalay, the owner of Mesopotamia Restaurant; manager Musa Okuatan; and belly dancer Surika Walters.
-
The restaurant will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.
-
It offers an authentic Kurdish dining experience.
Mesopotamia first opened its doors in Cape Town in 1993 and has become a prime location for anyone wanting a Kurdish dining experience.
Kalay opened this restaurant in order to honour his heritage by making Mesopotamia a full cultural experience.
Above the delicious food, the restaurant is also a spot where you can enjoy belly dancers, comedy shows, and a variety of other entertainment.
Walters has been belly dancing at the restaurant for 15 years and brings that authentic cultural experience and heart to the dining experience.
She said that Mesopotamia is one of the best places to be if you want to see that authentic Kurdish style of belly dancing.
I have not seen any other dancers in Cape Town dancing to the traditional Kurdish music, with the costuming and everything.Surika Walters, a Mesopotamia bellydancer
The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, says Kalay, and it can be located at 36 Burg Street, in the Cape Town CBD.
People are welcome to walk in, Mesopotamia's doors are open.Baran Kalay, the owner of Mesopotamia
Listen to the audio above for more.
