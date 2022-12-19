'Airbnb review system is designed to be absolutely fair'
Airbnb host Ross explains to Clarence Ford that he feels that the rating process is unfair and that he, therefore, prefers hosting overseas rather than local guests. He describes how his rating went down after he received complaints from six local South Africans.
Country Manager at Airbnb Velma Corcoran joined Clarence Ford to detail how the Airbnb rating works.
Corcoran believes that the rating system is designed to be completely objective as both the guest and the host get the opportunity to review each other.
The way the review system is designed it is to be absolutely fair to both the host and the guest.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb
We have recently introduced a mechanism that if a host feels that there is a retaliatory review or a review that is completely unfair then there is an opportunity to remove it.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb
She says the reason the review system is so critical is because Airbnb has a clear non-discriminatory policy, and hosts are also able to see guest reviews before they receive bookings.
Scroll up to listen to the interview above
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_76618317_wroclaw-poland-april-10th-2017-woman-is-installing-airbnb-application-on-lenovo-tablet-airbnb-is-an-.html
