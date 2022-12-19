Over 200 doctors jobless in Jan despite understaffed health care sector - Samatu
Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Cedric Sihlangu, Secretary General of the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu)
-
Over 200 post-community service doctors do not have jobs for the new year according to Sihlangu
-
He said this shows poor prioritisation from the National Department of Health
According to Samatu, more than 200 post-community service doctors face unemployment in January 2023. The union argues that the National Health Department has failed to absorb medical professionals.
Sihlangu says that many provincial health departments claim there is no money to hire new doctors. This is despite the fact that the health system is severely understaffed.
The few doctors that are there are worn out, burnt out and very exhausted.Cedric Sihlangu, Samatu Secretary General
He says the fact that doctors are so overworked despite claims that there is no money to employ new healthcare workers shows poor prioritisation on the part of the department.
These doctors want to serve the community and give back, he adds, but are left with no option other than moving to the private sector or starting independent practices.
Sihlangu said the union is in talks with the health department to try and ensure that these doctors do find placements in the new year.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sudok1/sudok11811/sudok1181100068/113944279-medical-equipment-on-the-background-of-group-of-health-workers-in-the-icu-.jpg
