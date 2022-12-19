New SA20 cricket league has the potential to be a money-spinner





Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith, now commissioner of the SA20. Picture: Alicia Pillay/EWN

Organisers of the new SA20 cricket league believe the tournament has the potential to be the biggest cricket league outside of India.

The inaugural SA20 cricket league which gets underway in January 2023, will officially be known as the Betway SA20.

The global online betting and gaming brand Betway, was in December confirmed as the title sponsor of the SA20.

The tournament will be contested by teams linked with existing IPL franchises and has already secure a lucrative 10-year broadcast agreement with ViacomSports 18 in India; one of the country’s premium sports networks.

The nature of the world is changing with second and third screen viewing. Phones and tablets have become more relevant in our lives now. We think we have the right type of partnerships now. Graeme Smith, commisioner of the SA20 cricket league

Cricket has had it's challenges over the last couple of years, and we really want to revive the South African fan. Bring some energy back into the game and hopefully attract some new fans to the game. Graeme Smith, commisioner of the SA20 cricket league

The competition gets underway in the Mother City, as the MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals meet at Newlands on January 10.

The teams involved are Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

There will be a total of 33 matches taking place in at six venues across South Africa: Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Paarl.

The Grand Final is set for the Wanderers in Johannesburg on February 11, where the inaugural Betway SA20 champions will be crowned.

