'I fear money, I have a lot of respect for money' - Kitty Phetla, ballerina
- Kitty Phetla was born in Soweto and raised in Alexandra.
- She was introduced to ballet in primary school, and took it up as a hobby throughout school.
- She credits her mother for instilling a deep respect for money, which has shaped her life and career.
Born in Soweto and raised in Alexandra, ballet was not something you'd expect Kitty Phetla to excel in.
Her love affair with dance began while in primary school in the 1980's, where she was discovered by Martin Schönberg, who coached her until she was 25.
Phetla trained in several different dance styles, including ballet, Spanish dancing, contemporary dance, and Afro-fusion.
After completing her schooling, her hobby soon became her profession, when she joined his Ballet Theatre Afrikan and and later Joburg Ballet.
Ballet has since taken Phetla around the world, where she's performed for people such as Nelson Mandela and for the Dutch Royal family.
But her journey to the top of her craft has not come easy, especially because ballet is an expensive hobby.
And as she recalls, her family were not well-off, making it even harder for her to achieve her dreams and goals.
Phetla credits her mother's strict attitude towards money, which eventually shaped her life and career as a professional ballet dancer.
She says to this days he has the utmost respect for money, and has adopted similar approach to her finances as her mother did many decades ago.
In my family, I'm generally the one that's very good with money, because I fear money. I have a lot of respect for money.Kitty Phetla, professional ballerina
Money is very powerful. If you have no respect for it, then it can just turn your world around.Kitty Phetla, professional ballerina
Money first money lesson....After buying a car, cash I didn't insure it. Then I goy into a car accident and I learnt a massive lesson. That was ny biggest lesson in terms of money.Kitty Phetla, professional ballerina
Listen to the audio for more.
