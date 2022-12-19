Rising food prices will make it a VERY expensive festive season for SA consumers
- Meat inflation is at its highest level for this period since November 2017 when it reached 14.9% y/y.
- This has been offset by the price of maize which has increased by us much as 43%.
- Livestock producers also faced enormous cost pressures emanating from a surge in raw feed input prices.
South Africans are in for very expensive festive season as food inflation continues to rise.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages experienced at 12,5% rise in inflation in November, heavily impacting South African consumers.
Meat could soon become a luxury item for many, with meat inflation at the highest level for this period since November 2017 when it reached 14.9% y/y.
This is due to livestock producers facing huge cost pressures emanating from a surge in raw feed input prices.
The price of maize, a major ingredient in feed manufacturing, has so far increased by 43% and 28% y/y for the white and the yellow maize respectively to an average R4,989/ ton and R4,837/ ton.
The price of soybeans, a major source of plant protein in livestock feed, so far averaged R10,561/ ton which is 39% higher y/y.
FNB senior agricultural economist Paul Makube says this has a knock-on effect on everything, including meat prices.
We're sitting with elevated prices of maize and meat. This festive season will be the most expensive in the past 5 or so years.Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB
A weaker exchange rate influences prices of grains in particular, hence the elevated trend.Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB
Although on the international market, we've seen a sharp deceleration of prices after a strong upswing earlier in the year, this has not filtered through to South Africa.Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB
Listen to the audio for more.
