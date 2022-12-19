Rising food prices will make it a VERY expensive festive season for SA consumers





Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

South Africans are in for very expensive festive season as food inflation continues to rise.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages experienced at 12,5% rise in inflation in November, heavily impacting South African consumers.

Meat could soon become a luxury item for many, with meat inflation at the highest level for this period since November 2017 when it reached 14.9% y/y.

This is due to livestock producers facing huge cost pressures emanating from a surge in raw feed input prices.

The price of maize, a major ingredient in feed manufacturing, has so far increased by 43% and 28% y/y for the white and the yellow maize respectively to an average R4,989/ ton and R4,837/ ton.

The price of soybeans, a major source of plant protein in livestock feed, so far averaged R10,561/ ton which is 39% higher y/y.

FNB senior agricultural economist Paul Makube says this has a knock-on effect on everything, including meat prices.

We're sitting with elevated prices of maize and meat. This festive season will be the most expensive in the past 5 or so years. Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB

A weaker exchange rate influences prices of grains in particular, hence the elevated trend. Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB

Although on the international market, we've seen a sharp deceleration of prices after a strong upswing earlier in the year, this has not filtered through to South Africa. Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB

