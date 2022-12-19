Can the new ANC leadership galvanise a divided political party?
- Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term 5 year term as ANC president, beating Zweli Mkhize.
- Ramaphosa received 2,476 votes to Mkhize's 1,897.
- Paul Mashatile was elected as deputy president of the party.
The ANC's head of elections, Kgalema Motlanthe, on Monday announced the political party's new Top 7 at its elective conference in Nasrec.
Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating Zweli Mkhize for the top position.
Ramaphosa secured 2,476 votes to Mkhize's 1,897.
Paul Mashatile was elected as deputy president of the party.
For the first time ever, three women now feature on the list of the party's Top 7.
ANC Top Seven is as follows:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Deputy President Paul Mashatile
National chairperson Gwede Mantashe
Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula
First deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane
Second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa
Treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa
What this new leadership of the ANC will do is, it will do a much better job of galvanising the ANC, of restructuring the ANC...whether it has enough time of convincing the general electorate that the ANC has address a lot of the key issues that have lead to its electoral decline, that is going to be the litmus test for this particular team over the next 18 months.Khaya Sithole, political analyst
The view I'm getting from people is that he [Ramaphosa] will be much less concerned than he was for his first five years.Ferial Haffajee, associate Editor at Daily Maverick
The next five years should see accelerated reform, accelerated ant-corruption measures.Ferial Haffajee, associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar.Read More
'I fear money, I have a lot of respect for money' - Kitty Phetla, ballerina
Professional ballerina, Kitty Phetla shares her money habits and secrets with Motheo Khoaripe, in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
New SA20 cricket league has the potential to be a money-spinner
Motheo Khoaripe speaks Graeme Smith, SA20 League commissioner.Read More
Rising food prices will make it a VERY expensive festive season for SA consumers
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at First National Bank.Read More
'Airbnb review system is designed to be absolutely fair'
Country Manager at Airbnb Velma Corcoran explains the Airbnb Review system for both host and guest to Clarence Ford.Read More
Domestic workers are losing jobs as cost of living rises: 'We are cut first'
South Africa's depressed economy and rampant inflation are particularly affecting domestic workers.Read More
'Eskom’s army deployment should be coupled with advanced technology'
The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to four Eskom power stations: Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei, and Tutuka.Read More
'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler
Wendy discusses a few stories about her success in dealing with customer service, starting with a case about a flight booking.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More