Can the new ANC leadership galvanise a divided political party?

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC 55 National Conference in Nasrec. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu

The ANC's head of elections, Kgalema Motlanthe, on Monday announced the political party's new Top 7 at its elective conference in Nasrec.

Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating Zweli Mkhize for the top position.

Ramaphosa secured 2,476 votes to Mkhize's 1,897.

Paul Mashatile was elected as deputy president of the party.

For the first time ever, three women now feature on the list of the party's Top 7.

ANC Top Seven is as follows:

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile

National chairperson Gwede Mantashe

Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula

First deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane

Second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa

Treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa

What this new leadership of the ANC will do is, it will do a much better job of galvanising the ANC, of restructuring the ANC...whether it has enough time of convincing the general electorate that the ANC has address a lot of the key issues that have lead to its electoral decline, that is going to be the litmus test for this particular team over the next 18 months. Khaya Sithole, political analyst

The view I'm getting from people is that he [Ramaphosa] will be much less concerned than he was for his first five years. Ferial Haffajee, associate Editor at Daily Maverick

The next five years should see accelerated reform, accelerated ant-corruption measures. Ferial Haffajee, associate Editor at Daily Maverick

