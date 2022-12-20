'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ebrahim Harvey, a political writer and analyst.

The ANC is in serious trouble, according to Harvey.

There are internal issues that the ANC still needs to deal with, and Cyril Ramaphosa's win does not remove any of the issues the party faces.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

The ANC has very serious trouble. The euphoria that might have accompanied his re-election as President must not take our minds away from this... Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and analyst

One of the issues that is yet to be addressed is the Phala Phala case that hovers over Ramaphosa's head.

Harvey wonders whether the ANC will turn a blind eye.

Ramaphosa has got very serious things still hanging over his head. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and analyst

According to Dr Harvey, the ANC doesn't care about these issues and the implications of having members of parliament that have interfered with the justice system.

He says that it is the critical problem with the political culture, especially taking into consideration the party's attempts at trying to combat corruption.

Harvey expects a cabinet reshuffle, with the likely removal of Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Harvey says minority groups have totally turned their backs on the ANC.

...and this what I called long ago 'a rising black Africanist majoritarian chauvinism' as you can see it even now in the election... That's why you wonder why these so-called 'minorities' are increasingly alienated from the ANC. I really think they're going to get a hiding in 2024. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and analyst

