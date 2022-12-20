



Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, the new Treasurer-General of the African National Congress (ANC).

The new Treasurer-General of the ANC, Dr Gwen Ramakgopa, has hailed delegates voting for women's representation in the top leadership of the party.

Ramokgopa is the first female to occupy the position of the Treasurer-General of ANC.

She says that talks of women's representation started gaining traction at the party's policy conference in July this year.

We were concerned and this didn't come on a silver platter as women rallied to achieve gender parity. Gwen Ramokgopa, Treasurer-General - African National Congress

I worked very well with Nomvula on various levels including the fight against GBV... I also worked well with Paul Mashatile. Gwen Ramokgopa, Treasurer-General - African National Congress

When asked about unpaid staff salaries, she said that the party has resolved to pay them festive salaries to "enjoy with their families".

The other two positions of first and second Secretary-General are occupied by Nomvula Mokonyane and Maropene Ramokgopa respectively.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as ANC President while Gwede Mantashe was elected as the chairperson. Fikile Mbalula scooped the Secretary-General position, and Paul Mashatile becomes deputy president.

The newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give a closing address on Tuesday when the 55th national elective conference draws to an end.

Just In



African National Congress (ANC) Top 7



President: Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy president: Paul Mashatile

Chairperson: Gwede Mantashe

SG:Fikile Mbalula

1st DP SG: Nomvula Mokonyane

2nd DP SG: Maropene Ramokgopa

TG: Gwen Ramokgopa #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/solWxofYTl ' 702 (@Radio702) December 19, 2022

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Three women in ANC leadership did not come on a silver platter' - Dr Ramokgopa