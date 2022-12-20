'Immigration is normal. The ANC must protect foreigners'
Africa Melane interviews James Chapman, Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town.
Migration is topical in the lead-up to the 2024 elections with political figures such as Herman Mashaba, Gayton McKenzie, and current Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba expressing brazen contempt for foreign nationals, according to Chapman.
To avoid scapegoating and fearmongering, the ANC needs to institute a migration policy based on scientifically-proven data, he says.
We are hoping for something that is just and fair, but also mindful of the protections afforded to particularly vulnerable migrants like refugees and asylum seekers…James Chapman, Head of Advocacy and Legal Advisor - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town
A plethora of research is being done that shows the benefits of refugees and migrants, particularly the refugee community, who are creating jobs and fuelling the economy.James Chapman, Head of Advocacy and Legal Advisor - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town
Chapman argues against a punitive deportation system and says that immigration needs to be viewed as a natural and human experience that embraces constitutional protections.
We fall incredibly short if we don’t look at or are mindful of the basis of our constitutional democracy – which is the protection of minorities...James Chapman, Head of Advocacy and Legal Advisor - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Immigration is normal. The ANC must protect foreigners'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155929266_a-high-angle-shot-of-a-south-african-passport-and-some-cash-on-a-wooden-surface.html?vti=n1txd5nq55qkvs27c4-1-11
