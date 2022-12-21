



If you go to the beach to actually, well, swim, you're one of the rare ones!

Is there a beach on this list you haven't explored yet?

1. Bikini beach (Gordon's Bay)

Perfect for swimming with BLUEtiful views as captured by little_capetown.

Bikini Beach is sheltered, and family-friendly, and the water is slightly warmer on this side.

Get directions to Bikini beach here.

2. Tidal pools around the Cape

Tidal pools are made-made pools around the ocean.

As suggested by @insideguide, here are the top tidal pools to have a dip:

St James Tidal Pool (between Muizenberg and Kalk Bay)

Miller’s Point Tidal Pool (Simon's Town)

Glencairn Tidal Pool (Glencairn, before Simon's Town)

Maiden’s Cove Tidal Pools (Camps Bay, Atlantic Seaboard)

Soetwater Tidal Pool (Kommetjie)

Wooley’s Tidal Pool (Kalk Bay)

Saunders’ Rocks Tidal Pool (Sea Point)

Camps Bay Tidal Pool (Camps Bay)

Dalebrook Tidal Pool (Kalk Bay)

Buffels Bay Tidal Pool (Cape Point Nature Reserve)

3. Silwerstroomstrand (West coast)

As captured by @missmoosha, this beach has a tidal pool, braai, boat launching, and fishing areas — perfect for dips and chilling.

It's also highly recommended to visit in Spring because the flowers are spectacularly picturesque.

Get to Silwerstroomstrand here.

4. Strand beach

With 3km of beach, this beach is perfect for long walks and swimming because the water just happens to be warmer on this side of the Cape.

Get to Strand beach over here.

5. Mnandi beach

Captured by @cityofcapetown, this 5km Blue Flag beach on False Bay's coastline means warmer water awaits.

It can get quite windy but there are specific swimming areas laid out by the lifeguards.

Get directions to Mnandi beach here.

There it is!

We hope you found a new beach or tidal pool to explore.

Oh, and don't forget your sunscreen!

This article first appeared on KFM : Top 5 Cape beaches (and tidal pools) perfect for swimming