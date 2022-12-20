Fish Hoek Beach reopens sewerage-free, with a squeaky clean bill of health





The City's Environmental Health Service has received water sampling results from Fish Hoek Beach, taken after the sewer spill.

The results have confirmed that the water quality is within the minimal requirements for recreation activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines. Farouk Robertson, Communications manager - City's Water & Sanitation Department

FILE: Fish Hoek beach. Picture: © ghaddad/123rf.com

As such, Fish Hoek Beach has been reopened and the signage removed.

The City of Cape Town thanks the public for its cooperation during this time.