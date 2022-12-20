Fish Hoek Beach reopens sewerage-free, with a squeaky clean bill of health
The City's Environmental Health Service has received water sampling results from Fish Hoek Beach, taken after the sewer spill.
The results have confirmed that the water quality is within the minimal requirements for recreation activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines.Farouk Robertson, Communications manager - City's Water & Sanitation Department
As such, Fish Hoek Beach has been reopened and the signage removed.
The City of Cape Town thanks the public for its cooperation during this time.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ghaddad/ghaddad1805/ghaddad180500069/100854362-public-beach-fish-hoek-eastern-cape-.jpg
More from Lifestyle
'Drunk driving' makes up nearly 25% of all arrests in Cape Town
The City’s enforcement services made 369 arrests in the past week – nearly a quarter for drunk driving – and issued 63 074 fines.Read More
'Airbnb review system is designed to be absolutely fair'
Country Manager at Airbnb Velma Corcoran explains the Airbnb Review system for both host and guest to Clarence Ford.Read More
Experience authentic Kurdish culture in Cape Town at Mesopotamia Restaurant
If you are looking for an immersive restaurant experience this December, Mesopotamia is the place to be.Read More
'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler
Wendy discusses a few stories about her success in dealing with customer service, starting with a case about a flight booking.Read More
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Goodbye summer, hello winter, Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica!
Bags are packed and passport is ready. Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica and we're following her every step of the way.Read More
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE
Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid.Read More