Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa

SA Inc. seems elated with Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as President of the ANC, despite his slim margin of victory.

To sustain his second term, Ramaphosa must persevere through a divided party and the critical energy crisis, says Schoeman.

While the rand is often seen as a great indicator of the country’s economy, the most accurate determining factor is business confidence, she says.

The rand is not necessarily something to gauge South Africa’s performance … the rand can move around a lot because of other things. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank South Africa

Schoeman says party reform, unity, and taking hold of Eskom’s burgeoning crisis are some of the issues he needs to tackle to secure South Africa’s success in the global market.

Everyone is going to be looking very carefully in 2023 at what’s going on with Eskom, what’s going on with Phala Phala, and what’s going on with the part of the party that obviously did not want Ramaphosa… Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank South Africa

She adds the president needs to be far more confident in how he leads the party and maintain the same perseverance he has shown in his first term.

While his victory was large it was not as significant as what was hoped for.

The ANC still seems divided.

It’s a Top 7 that looks more aligned with one another. It’s more a Cyril Ramaphosa Top 7. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank South Africa

