People are losing faith in the ANC and our political system - Carol Paton
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Carol Paton, a business writer at News24.
News24 business writer Carol Paton recently published an article in which she shared her thoughts on the ANC Elective Conference outcome and what it means for the party and for the country as a whole.
Main points raised by Paton:
- Many efforts have been made to clean up the ANC, however, the efforts weren't sufficient as there's still corruption within the structure of the party. Many individuals that have stood for elections or have been elected have "hard to ignore" scandals that hang over them
- There isn't an accurate way of knowing if new membership systems that have been implemented to remove ghost members have been 100% successful. But, it's been successful to a certain degree which can be seen in the drop in membership numbers
- Two individuals were caught with cell phones during the voting process which resulted in their ballots being revoked. It has since been reported to the South African Police Service
- There have also been individuals that have paid for votes which Paton describes as an illegitimate process that happens "under the table". This process lays on the foundation of trust, which isn't a very strong foundation in this party
- Ultimately, people are losing faith in the ANC
This hasn't stopped people from paying for votes... How it works is you make a down payment before people vote, and then, if the candidate wins, well then maybe you get the rest.Carol Paton, New24 business writer
People are losing faith in the ANC... people at large are starting to lose faith in the political system, in democracy itself, and that's really, really dangerous for society because you need the state to enjoy a certain amount of legitimacy... once that legitimacy is comprised you have a problem.Carol Paton, New24 business writer
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Local
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.Read More
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.Read More
W Cape Working on Fire Programme well prepared to fight seasonal summer fires
We tend to gather for braais and fireworks during the holiday season, and this with hot dry weather increases the risk of fires.Read More
Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar.Read More
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst
Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party?Read More
'Immigration is normal. The ANC must protect foreigners'
The African National Congress’ leadership is looking to reflect on South Africa’s immigration policy.Read More
'Three women in ANC leadership did not come on a silver platter' - Dr Ramokgopa
Dr Gwen Ramakgopa is the first female to occupy the position of the Treasurer-General of the ANC.Read More
Over 200 doctors jobless in Jan despite understaffed health care sector - Samatu
Hundreds of post-community service doctors face unemployment in the new year, despite a desperate need in SA, says union.Read More
58% of Twitter users agree that Musk must go
Elon Musk is taking advice from users on whether he should keep his spot as CEO at the social media platform.Read More
More from Politics
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.Read More
The Bank of England unveils new banknote with images of King Charles
The Bank of England has recently unveiled new banknotes that feature the newly-crowned King Charles III.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Gwen Ramakgoba on being first woman ANC Treasurer
All the news you need to know.Read More
Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar.Read More
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst
Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party?Read More
'Three women in ANC leadership did not come on a silver platter' - Dr Ramokgopa
Dr Gwen Ramakgopa is the first female to occupy the position of the Treasurer-General of the ANC.Read More
Over 200 doctors jobless in Jan despite understaffed health care sector - Samatu
Hundreds of post-community service doctors face unemployment in the new year, despite a desperate need in SA, says union.Read More
Claims that Kenya's 'First Daughter' created govt office that doesn't exist
Clarence Ford discusses the controversy around the daughter of Kenya's president William Ruto with BBC World Service's Peter Ross.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC Top 7 revealed. Ramaphosa re-elected as president
All the news you need to know.Read More