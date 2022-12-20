'Drunk driving' makes up nearly 25% of all arrests in Cape Town
The Traffic Service alone made 121 arrests, of which 76 were for driving under the influence, impounded 110 public transport vehicles, and executed 963 warrants of arrest.
Officers also recorded 55 940 transgressions.
Meanwhile, during its first week, Operation Exodus saw a total of 463 buses, mini and midi buses, and trailers undergo safety checks.
Vehicle checkpoints linked to the operation around major public transport interchanges saw 1 994 vehicles stopped, and 8 051 fines issued.
The statistics over the past week paint a bittersweet picture. On the plus side, we’ve had nearly 500 public transport vehicles undergo safety checks as part of Operation Exodus.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security
The Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 2 263 incidents over the weekend, including 238 cases of assault, 67 domestic violence incidents, 29 complaints about drinking in public, and 71 motor vehicle and pedestrian-vehicle accidents.
In spite of the unseasonal stormy weather, very few incidents were recorded that required a disaster response, and in part, due to the weather, there was a downturn in fires over the long weekend.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security
But with the good comes the bad, and the drunk driving arrests, domestic violence incidents, and the number of assault cases recorded by our PECC alone, unfortunately, reflect the dark side of the festive season.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security
We’re also noticing an increase in calls related to self-harm. It is heartbreaking to realise that, during a time when the narrative is festive, so many among us are going through a very difficult time.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security
Source : Aletta Gardner/EWN
