



Mandy Weiner interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

In a post on Twitter, Clarkson wrote: "Oh dear. I've rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people."

The Top Gear host responded to the widespread backlash, "I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.’’

Earlier, in response to Prince Harry and Megan Markle's Netflix special, Clarkson said he hated Markle "on a cellular level" and "dreamed of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited Action Aid on 1 October 2019. The organisation works against poverty and injustice, to discuss gender-based violence and its impact in South Africa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Does the apology do it? I’m not sure it quite does. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

The Independent Press Standards Organization, the British media regulator, said it had received more than 12 000 complaints about the column — close to the total number of complaints it received in all of 2021.

... there have been over 12 000 complaints... so this one article has really pushed some buttons in all kinds of ways… Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 03:03).

This article first appeared on 702 : Jeremy Clarkson says sorry for saying he hated Megan Markle 'on cellular level'