4 reasons why you need to become a remarkable dad
Clarence Ford interviews Terence Mentor, a late-night presenter at CapeTalk.
As the kids are on holiday and you're on leave, spending some one-on-one quality time with your children is vital, not only for their well-being but also for yours.
Having a present dad isn't a luxury that everyone is afforded in life. Perhaps for you or your children, a fatherly figure may be a grandparent, uncle, or neighbour.
Having a father or father figure comes with its own benefits, but it is just as important to be that father or fatherly figure to others.
Higher self-esteem
Knowing that you've done something right naturally boosts your self-esteem, which can infiltrate other areas of your life.
Now, it's not ideal to solely base your self-esteem or worth on your parenting, because at the end of the day you're more than just a parent, and some days will be better than others, but this is a good place to start.
When you are able to see the fruits of your labour over time, when it comes to being a present father in your children, when you see your children being well balanced, when you see your children being kind to others, when you see your children doing well at school, and when you see your children happy at the end of the day and being fulfilled at the end of the day... that is a reflection of you.Terence Mentor, late night presenter at CapeTalk
Good hard work as a parent results in good, healthy children.Terence Mentor, late night presenter at CapeTalk
Encourages activity
Kids keep you active. Whether they're chasing you or you're chasing them, this activity keeps your body and muscles moving, improves blood flow, and even improves your mental well-being.
For me to be a present and active dad, I literally have to be active. I literally have to get up and run around and get the blood flowing.Terence Mentor, late night presenter at CapeTalk and blogger
Improves your focus at work
Children need to be provided for, emotionally and financially.
There's no hiding the fact that the cost of living has increased exponentially, but knowing that you have someone to provide for can keep you motivated and focused on your goals.
Because you'd be putting in more effort at work, you'll soon reap benefits in the workplace as well.
We still live in a society where, in most families, the dad is still the primary breadwinner, which is a lot of pressure. But that pressure can be used to give you focus in a way that you might not normally have.Terence Mentor, late night presenter at CapeTalk and blogger
Improves your way of coping and dealing with emotions
Children do not do what they're told, but what they see.
If you want your children to better express and deal with their emotions, then you need to be able to deal with your emotions as well.
If you want to help your children, as a present father, if you want to help your children work through those emotions and understand those emotions, you have to understand those emotions yourself.Terence Mentor, late night presenter at CapeTalk and blogger
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
