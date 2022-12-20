'Tis the season for cherry picking with Klondyke farm





Lester Kiewit interviews Jenene Austin from Klondyke Cherry Farm.

Cherry picking season is from 25 November until 1 January

Klondyke cherry farm is open from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM

FILE: It's cherry picking season. Picture: Klondyke Farm/Facebook

What could be better than spicing up your Christmas pudding with handpicked fresh cherries straight from the orchard?

Klondyke Cherry Farm, which planted its first orchard in 1968, was the first Western Cape farm to produce cherries on a commercial basis.

Since its inaugural pick-your-own cherry season in 1973, it has become a festive activity that cherry lovers have returned to for generations.

We do have visitors who have been there themselves as young people, and their kids are now bringing their grandkids. Jenene Austin, from Klondyke Cherry Farm

Cherry picking season runs from the end of November until the end of December and they are open every day except for Christmas Day.

The farm is open from 8:30 to 16:15.

The entrance fee is R40 for adults and kids over 10, and R20 for under-10s.

If you arrive before 10:30, you get a 50% discount.

The cherries cost R80 per kilogram and once you have collected and weighed your bounty you are free to take it home to enjoy.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the audio.