'Tis the season for cherry picking with Klondyke farm

Today at 04:50
Health Feature: How to cope with anxiety / burnout / year end fatigue over the festive period
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Cassey Chambers - Operations Manager at South African Depression and Anxiety Group
Cassey Chambers
Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director
Cassey Chambers
Today at 05:10
ANC Elective Conference: Social Transsformation Policy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Thuli Madonsela - Public Protector at ...
Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Former public protector
Today at 05:50
Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda ruling on attacks on Intercape Busses
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Johan Ferreira - Managing Director at Intercape
Today at 06:25
Who is TikTok's Shark Boy?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Ferreira - White Shark Specialist at ...
Today at 06:40
A different point of view with Anneke Burns
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Burns | co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events
Today at 06:55
Latitude Cafe
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Court orders Mbalula to urgently protect Intercape as busy season hits
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johann Ferreira - CEO of Intercape
Today at 07:20
What is the impact of load shedding on water systems?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Anthony Turton
Today at 07:40
update on Pippa's epic trip to Antarctica
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rian Manser
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
A Sea Point of view: is the hospitality industry back on the rise?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:21
All hands on deck for law enforcement ahead of Christmas weekend
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:45
Cape Town Tourism
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 09:15
Don't forget: There's a zero-tolerance drunk driving regulation in South Africa > AA
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How will AI change our industries
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Prof Glen Nwaila
Today at 10:05
Heritage Half Hour: Culture of camping in Cape Town [PRE-RECORD]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dudley Simons
Today at 10:30
Mental Health Services call on WC Government
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shifra Jacobson
Today at 11:05
Importance of estate planning on one’s family and businesses before 2022 ends [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Allison Alexander - Practice Head from the Trusts & Estates practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 11:30
eAr Academy - Democratizing Quality Music Education [LIVE]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Rus Nerwich
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obs... 20 December 2022 8:19 PM
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign. 20 December 2022 5:24 PM
W Cape Working on Fire Programme well prepared to fight seasonal summer fires We tend to gather for braais and fireworks during the holiday season, and this with hot dry weather increases the risk of fires. 20 December 2022 2:26 PM
View all Local
The Bank of England unveils new banknote with images of King Charles The Bank of England has recently unveiled new banknotes that feature the newly-crowned King Charles III. 20 December 2022 1:33 PM
The Midday Report Express: Gwen Ramakgoba on being first woman ANC Treasurer All the news you need to know. 20 December 2022 1:29 PM
People are losing faith in the ANC and our political system - Carol Paton "Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC." Carol Paton shares her views on the '22 ANC election. 20 December 2022 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show. 20 December 2022 9:15 PM
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week. 20 December 2022 8:39 PM
Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar. 20 December 2022 8:32 AM
View all Business
How to say 'Merry Christmas' and 'Happy New Year' in all 11 SA languages We are now a few days away from Christmas and just days away from New Year. Let's share and show some love. 20 December 2022 1:48 PM
Is growing old feeling a lot? Catch Alfred Adriaan's hilarious 'Unfit & Forty' Comedian Alfred Adriaan presents an authentic and hilarious look into aging with 'Unfit & Forty' at the Baxter this December. 20 December 2022 1:24 PM
Helping the needy this season is a piece of cake with Kirstenbosch Lion's Club Christmas is a time for giving and the Lions Club is giving to those in need with their Christmas cake tradition. 20 December 2022 12:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
4 reasons why you need to become a remarkable dad There are as many benefits to being a good father as there are to having a good one. 20 December 2022 11:45 AM
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary. 20 December 2022 11:23 AM
Jeremy Clarkson says sorry for saying he hated Megan Markle 'on cellular level' The television journalist tweeted an apology about a scathing column he wrote for The Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle. 20 December 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections. 19 December 2022 10:40 AM
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers' spirits with the sound of music. 19 December 2022 10:26 AM
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
View all World
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
View all Africa
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party? 20 December 2022 7:15 AM
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time' Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri. 19 December 2022 7:33 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday. 19 December 2022 6:45 AM
View all Opinion
'Tis the season for cherry picking with Klondyke farm

20 December 2022 9:33 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Festive Season
Lester Kiewit
Klondyke Cherry Farm
Jenene Austin

Get into the festive spirit, and maybe even start a new family tradition with cherry picking at Klondyke farm.

Lester Kiewit interviews Jenene Austin from Klondyke Cherry Farm.

  • Cherry picking season is from 25 November until 1 January

  • Klondyke cherry farm is open from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM

FILE: It's cherry picking season. Picture: Klondyke Farm/Facebook
FILE: It's cherry picking season. Picture: Klondyke Farm/Facebook

What could be better than spicing up your Christmas pudding with handpicked fresh cherries straight from the orchard?

Klondyke Cherry Farm, which planted its first orchard in 1968, was the first Western Cape farm to produce cherries on a commercial basis.

Since its inaugural pick-your-own cherry season in 1973, it has become a festive activity that cherry lovers have returned to for generations.

We do have visitors who have been there themselves as young people, and their kids are now bringing their grandkids.

Jenene Austin, from Klondyke Cherry Farm

Cherry picking season runs from the end of November until the end of December and they are open every day except for Christmas Day.

The farm is open from 8:30 to 16:15.

The entrance fee is R40 for adults and kids over 10, and R20 for under-10s.

If you arrive before 10:30, you get a 50% discount.

The cherries cost R80 per kilogram and once you have collected and weighed your bounty you are free to take it home to enjoy.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the audio.




© gregorylee/123rf.com

Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them

20 December 2022 9:15 PM

Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.

Screengrab from Ultra Pet "My Best Friend" commercial on YouTube

My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral

20 December 2022 8:39 PM

Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week.

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive

20 December 2022 8:19 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.

How to say 'Merry Christmas' and 'Happy New Year' in all 11 SA languages

20 December 2022 1:48 PM

We are now a few days away from Christmas and just days away from New Year. Let's share and show some love.

The Bank of England unveils new banknote with images of King Charles

20 December 2022 1:33 PM

The Bank of England has recently unveiled new banknotes that feature the newly-crowned King Charles III.

FILE: Alfred Adriaan. Picture: Alfred Adriaan/Facebook

Is growing old feeling a lot? Catch Alfred Adriaan's hilarious 'Unfit & Forty'

20 December 2022 1:24 PM

Comedian Alfred Adriaan presents an authentic and hilarious look into aging with 'Unfit & Forty' at the Baxter this December.

FILE: A Christmas fruitcake. Picture: Jill Heyer from Pixabay

Helping the needy this season is a piece of cake with Kirstenbosch Lion's Club

20 December 2022 12:28 PM

Christmas is a time for giving and the Lions Club is giving to those in need with their Christmas cake tradition.

peshkov/123rf

By 2050, it's predicted that half the world's population will suffer from myopia

20 December 2022 12:24 PM

With an increase in screen-time, it's expected that over half of the world's population will suffer from short-sightedness.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

4 reasons why you need to become a remarkable dad

20 December 2022 11:45 AM

There are as many benefits to being a good father as there are to having a good one.

FILE: The Foundation announced the launch of a new Netflix Series on effective leadership in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth & Archewell Productions, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela. Picture:@NelsonMandela/Twitter.

Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series

20 December 2022 11:23 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary.

