Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for any kind of surfing (and kayaking)





Cape Town is home to about 72 beaches.

With a coastline extending 307km along the West Coast, Cape Peninsula and False Bay — there are several surfing spots.

Here are five of the best.

1. Muizenberg (AKA surfer's corner)

With a designated "surfer's corner", this truly is a "surfer's paradise" as dubbed by @lovecapetown.

It's also perfect to play beach sports like volleyball, soccer, and touch rugby.

And there's a putt-putt area close by with restaurants too.

Find directions to Surfer's Corner over here.

2. Fish Hoek beach

Perfect for surfing, kite-surfing, and kayaking — Fish Hoek beach offers you a trio of good summer vibes.

Just be careful of the sharks, they love this beach too.

If you're going with kids, there is a little park before you get to the beach for them to enjoy too.

Get to it over here.

3. Long beach (Kommetjie)

Ah, some say, Long Beach is the home of the #surflife.

If you're looking for rad waves to conquer or a great place to windsurf, this beach is it.

But take your wetsuit, the water is quite icy.

Find directions to Long Beach here.

4. Big Bay (Bloubergstrand)

Big Bay shores were lined with kitesurfers in preparation for the Redbull King of the Air competition.

This is a surfing hub — wind, kite, and people — surfing is ideal here and the background of Table Mountain is a spectacular bonus.

If you don't pack a cooler box, Eden on the Bay Mall is nearby, so you'll have a range of restaurants to choose from.

Find directions here.

5. Hout Bay beach

With a surfing clinic run to teach kids how to surf, the water is perfect for adults too.

Kayaking and beach activities like volleyball, soccer, and touch rugby are popular here as well.

Hout Bay is also a renowned fish 'n chips spot so expect to find one close to any beach.

Get directions to Hout Bay beach here.

And that's our list!

But we should mention that Milnerton Beach is ranked as a top surfing beach, so also check it out if you've got time.

Also, don't forget to pack your sunscreen!

This article first appeared on KFM : Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for any kind of surfing (and kayaking)