



Elon Musk recently asked Twitter users whether he should keep his spot as CEO at the social media platform.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

His radical changes to the company and its business model have been fraught with controversy and debate.

With the recent changes at Twitter casting a very negative light on Musk's business practices, tech journalist Kyle Venktess offers some perspective on the positive aspects that Musk and his business interests bring to the table.

There is a lot that he’s doing that will definitely benefit society at some point in time. Kyle Venktess, Tech Journalist and Writer

Kyle explains that the acquisition of Twitter started with seemingly good intentions and that Musk was an active user who sought positive reform for the platform.

At some point in time there was this overlap of him having this need, on this platform that he’s already active on, having this need to give people more freedom of speech through less moderation. Kyle Venktess, Tech Journalist and Writer

Kyle believes that the backlash Elon has received recently is a result of his taking a more active role and attempting to enact his vision for the platform, the vision of reform that led Musk to acquire the platform in the first place.

The controversy surrounding his actions, such as firing a majority of the Twitter staff, is a result of his more active role in seeking to reform the platform.

The list of companies owned by Musk includes Neuralink, Tesla, SpaceX, and OpenAI.

Companies that are at the forefront of technological innovation and development for the future.

Elon Musk is at the forefront of future technology and innovation, which the future of humanity may depend on, due to his involvement in founding or leading these businesses.

Kyle explains that there are still ethical issues with these emerging technologies.

Of course we’re going to need to look at ethics behind all kinds of new tech that’s emerging at this point in time. Kyle Venktess, Tech Journalist and Writer

Although there are many ethical issues with Elon Musk's businesses and business practices, it is impossible to deny that he has had a significant impact on the development of technology for a better future.

Which raises the age-old query: Is doing wrong worth it for the sake of greater good?

Twitter recently announced a new strategy specifically aimed at business interests on the platform:

Today, we’re rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. pic.twitter.com/d6sNPqFNnY ' Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022

