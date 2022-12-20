The Bank of England unveils new banknote with images of King Charles
King Charles III's portrait will be gracing the £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes and will enter England’s circulation from mid-2024. The new notes will be printed to replace worn-out notes and meet the increase in the demand for banknotes.
Today we unveiled the design of the King Charles III £5, £10, £20 and £50 banknotes. They are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024. You can continue to use polymer banknotes with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Visit our website for more details. https://t.co/i5eqAhxrKY pic.twitter.com/BkYTZ0VopZ' Bank of England (@bankofengland) December 20, 2022
The new notes mark King Charles as the second British monarch to appear on circulating Bank of England banknotes. His mother, Queen Elizabeth was the first to appear on these banknotes since 1960 and those banknotes will remain in circulation when the new notes are introduced.
King Charles already has his face on the five-pence coin which is currently in circulation in England.
You've heard of elf on the shelf. Now get ready for... pic.twitter.com/5VPZS88ZEA' The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) December 18, 2022
While cash payments are on the decline due to cash-less transactions, the new banknotes may be of interest to fans of the monarchy and collectors who will most likely try to get their hands are banknotes with lower serial numbers.
This article first appeared on KFM : The Bank of England unveils new banknote with images of King Charles
