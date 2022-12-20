



Mandy Weiner interviews Verne Harris of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

A seven-episode series on effective leadership inspired by Nelson Mandela premiers on Netflix on 31 December 2022.

Harris says the film is trying to spotlight new models of leadership rather than focusing on Madiba as an individual.

What we are trying to do now is move away from a focus on him [Nelson Mandela] as an individual and look for new models of leadership. Verne Harris, Head of Leadership Development and Narrative - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Watch the trailer below.

Their voices give us hope.

Their actions shape our world.

Their leadership inspires our future.



Live To Lead — a documentary series presented by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — premieres December 31 pic.twitter.com/zhhxChEi3Y — Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2022

The documentary will profile some of the world’s most respected leaders and their journeys to success.

Harris says preparation for the programme dates back to 2019 with 15 people originally interviewed before narrowing the voices down to seven.

We are hoping we can foreground this kind of leadership. Verne Harris, Head of Leadership Development and Narrative - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Some of the South Africans featured include Springboks captain Siya Kolisi as well as anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court Albie Sachs.

The series also features climate activist Greta Thunberg, social justice activist Gloria Steinem, US Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bater Ginsburg, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

This article first appeared on 702 : Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series