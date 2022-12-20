Helping the needy this season is a piece of cake with Kirstenbosch Lion's Club
Lester Kiewit spoke to Ian Grove, Lions Club of Kirstenbosch member.
-
Kirstenbosch Lions club is selling Christmas cakes to help those in need.
-
The cost of the cakes is R150 per kilogram.
The Lion’s Club has been selling Christmas cakes to raise funds for communities in need since 1975, and the tradition is still going strong.
The Lion’s Club is a part of a global service organisation that spans over 200 countries and supports a number of causes, from fighting hunger to fighting childhood cancer.
Grove said that at this time of year, they have had great success with their sales, with only a few cakes left on the shelves.
A hundred percent of the funds raised out of these cakes goes solely to our projects that we do.Ian Grove, Lions Club of Kirstenbosch member
The cost of the cakes is R150 per kilogram and you can contact the club on kbl.secretary@gmail.com if you want to get your hands on one this Christmas.
Listen to the audio above for more.
