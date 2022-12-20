Helping the needy this season is a piece of cake with Kirstenbosch Lion's Club

Today at 04:50 Health Feature: How to cope with anxiety / burnout / year end fatigue over the festive period Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Cassey Chambers - Operations Manager at South African Depression and Anxiety Group

Cassey Chambers

Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director

Cassey Chambers

125 125

Today at 05:10 ANC Elective Conference: Social Transsformation Policy Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Thuli Madonsela

Thuli Madonsela - Public Protector at ...

Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Former public protector

125 125

Today at 05:50 Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda ruling on attacks on Intercape Busses Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Johan Ferreira - Managing Director at Intercape

125 125

Today at 06:25 Who is TikTok's Shark Boy? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Craig Ferreira - White Shark Specialist at ...

125 125

Today at 06:40 A different point of view with Anneke Burns Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anneke Burns | co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events

125 125

Today at 06:55 Latitude Cafe Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Court orders Mbalula to urgently protect Intercape as busy season hits Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Johann Ferreira - CEO of Intercape

125 125

Today at 07:20 What is the impact of load shedding on water systems? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Professor Anthony Turton

125 125

Today at 07:40 update on Pippa's epic trip to Antarctica Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rian Manser

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 A Sea Point of view: is the hospitality industry back on the rise? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 08:21 All hands on deck for law enforcement ahead of Christmas weekend Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 08:45 Cape Town Tourism Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism

125 125

Today at 09:15 Don't forget: There's a zero-tolerance drunk driving regulation in South Africa > AA Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 How will AI change our industries Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Prof Glen Nwaila

125 125

Today at 10:05 Heritage Half Hour: Culture of camping in Cape Town [PRE-RECORD] Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Dudley Simons

125 125

Today at 10:30 Mental Health Services call on WC Government Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Shifra Jacobson

125 125

Today at 11:05 Importance of estate planning on one’s family and businesses before 2022 ends [ZOOM] Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Allison Alexander - Practice Head from the Trusts & Estates practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

125 125