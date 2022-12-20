The Midday Report Express: Gwen Ramakgoba on being first woman ANC Treasurer
With the Top 7 of the ANC having been named at the 55th ANC Conference, voting for the 80-strong National Executive Committee (NEC) positions is still ongoing.
Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener, examines the proceedings, and what it means for the country.
She speaks to newly elected ANC Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa about being the first woman to take that position within the party.
It's just hurts actually. It just shows that if the ANC took so long, what about other institutions that don't even have gender parity as a policy in their constitution?Gwen Ramokgopa, Newly elected ANC Treasurer-General
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
-
Newly elected ANC Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa speaks on stabilising the party's finances.
-
Communications Minister Khumbudzo Phophi says change in SABC mandate under consideration.
-
Disruptions at ANC Conference as delegates clash.
