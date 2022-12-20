By 2050, it's predicted that half the world's population will suffer from myopia
Clarence Ford interviews Professor Jannie Ferreira, optometrist and retired professor.
Professor Ferreira shares his firm stance that we need to be focusing on how to prevent eye issues instead of trying to find the cure.
Some points shared by Professor Ferreira:
- Virtual reality technology has been the latest trend and while it doesn't have any long-term effects, there are short-term effect such as visual fatigue, as the result of your eyes converging when focusing on the screen
- The younger generation is very much exposed to visual fatigue, and it's gotten worse with Covid19 as more people were learning virtually via laptops, computers and tablets
- This is because when you're looking at a screen for too long, you tend to lose concentration as the eyes are unable to remain converged comfortably while obtaining focus for an extended period of time
- The lens needs to strain in order to focus and if it's strained for too long, the lens is unable to adequately relax, which results in difficulty seeing long distance
- He predicts that more children are going to be labeled as 'attention deficit' which stems from too much screen-time, virtual reality devices, and too much time spent looking too closely at technology
- It's important to give your eyes a break – be diligent in taking 20 – 30 minute breaks without looking at any devices, to ensure that your visual system has enough time to relax and restore its energy
- Many people may opt for blue light glasses when working on laptops and computers to lessen the effects that the light has on our eyes, however, Ferreria shares that it's "an absolute financial commercial foofy", without any evidence to support the benefits of blue light glasses
- The big side effect of technology on eyes is myopia, which is short-sightedness
- 25% of the world's population has myopia, and it's predicted that by 2050, half of the world's population will have it
- It's the responsibility of healthcare practitioners to advise the public of the effects that objects have on our eyes
That's what primary healthcare is, we need to think preventative, sadly our Western world is far to more on curative.Professor Jannie Ferreira, optometrist and retired professor.
