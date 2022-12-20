Hippos are the latest target for poachers
Clarence Ford interviews JJ Cornish.
-
Poachers are targeting hippos for their teeth
-
The trade in ivory has been banned in many parts of the world
The trade of ivory has become increasingly restricted around the world, with countries such as China even issuing an outright ban to prevent it.
With bans on ivory from elephants, Hippos, which have been listed as vulnerable to extinction, are being hunted down by poachers for their teeth.
According to Cornish, there has also been an increase in the poaching of rhinos.
These great big animals in Africa, elephants, rhino, and now hippo, are under constant threat from avaricious human beings.JJ Cornish, journalist
Cornish adds that the hunting of hippos requires new laws to protect the animals.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 07:05).
More from Africa
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises
The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affecting SA's own sources of energy.Read More
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed.Read More
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain
The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts.Read More
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy
The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear.Read More