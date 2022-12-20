Police divers continue search for missing 42-year-old woman in Camps Bay
CAPE TOWN - Police divers on Tuesday continued to search for a missing 42-year-old woman in Camps Bay.
The police and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) were alerted by a group of people that the woman had disappeared early on Sunday morning.
She was swimming with the group between Camps Bay and Glen Beach. The NSRI's Craig Lambinon called on the public to be vigilant and stick to only swimming only where lifeguards are on duty.
"Emergency services and police, law enforcement agencies and lifeguards continue to appeal to the public to have a safety conscious mindset - in and around water - rip currents remain the greatest cause of drowning around our Coastline."
This article first appeared on EWN : Police divers continue search for missing 42-year-old woman in Camps Bay
