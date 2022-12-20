Police divers continue search for missing 42-year-old woman in Camps Bay

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
A gift worth giving: The Earthchild Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Janna Kretzmar
Today at 16:05
COP15 delegates adopt agreement to protect world's biodiversity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Laura Pereira
Today at 16:20
Elon Musk, Twitter, and is he losing the plot?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 16:33
D-day for Zuma to withdraw Ramaphosa summons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bernadette Wicks - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:05
Greg Mills reflects on his visit to Kyiv alongside Archbishop Thabo Makgobo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:20
ANC post conference analyst
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 17:45
Celebrating Christmas in France
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandre Barriere Izard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa must appear in court for criminal charges says Zuma Foundation Jacob Zuma said that he will not withdraw the summons for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear in court for criminal charges. 21 December 2022 12:30 PM
How to really transform South Africa, according to Professor Thuli Madonsela "It doesn't make sense that our people are dying from water through storms, and yet the majority of our people don't have water." 21 December 2022 10:30 AM
WATCH: Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup is the most liked photo EVER Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain talisman Lionel Messi has received 68 million likes on Instagram, an all-time record. 21 December 2022 8:52 AM
View all Local
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign. 20 December 2022 5:24 PM
The Bank of England unveils new banknote with images of King Charles The Bank of England has recently unveiled new banknotes that feature the newly-crowned King Charles III. 20 December 2022 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show. 20 December 2022 9:15 PM
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week. 20 December 2022 8:39 PM
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obs... 20 December 2022 8:19 PM
View all Business
CPT ranked #10 'friendliest city in the world' in 2022 Reader's Choice Awards Cape Town views are great but its people are award-winning — helping us rank #10 on the 'friendliest cities in the world' list. 21 December 2022 1:36 PM
Save the festive tears: don't drink and drive this holiday While many people use the festive season to eat, drink and be merry, it is important to remember not to drink and drive. 21 December 2022 12:19 PM
Fight the festive blues: give your loved ones the gift of support this season The festive period can be very challenging for many people, and it is important to keep an eye on the people you love. 21 December 2022 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for tanning, posing, and people-watching Catch a tan, chill, and people-watch — if this sounds like your perfect beach vibe, then this article is for YOU. 21 December 2022 7:17 AM
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for any kind of surfing (and kayaking) If you love kayaking or surfing of any kind, then this list is a must-read. Who knows, you might just find a new spot. 21 December 2022 6:01 AM
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy. 21 December 2022 5:49 AM
View all Entertainment
97-year-old former Nazi typist sentenced for aiding the murder of 10 505 people Irmgard Furchner was a secretary and typist who worked for the commander of Stutthof, a Nazi concentration camp. 21 December 2022 9:20 AM
Panel recommends Trump face criminal charges after 2021 election riots Following the storming of Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2021 a panel has recommended Donald Trump face charges. 21 December 2022 5:35 AM
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections. 19 December 2022 10:40 AM
View all World
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
View all Africa
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party? 20 December 2022 7:15 AM
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time' Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri. 19 December 2022 7:33 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday. 19 December 2022 6:45 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Police divers continue search for missing 42-year-old woman in Camps Bay

20 December 2022 12:16 PM
by Ilze-Marie Meintjies
Tags:
National Sea Rescue Institute NSRI
Craig Lambinon
Divers search

Police and the National Sea Rescue Institute were alerted by a group of people that the woman had disappeared in the surf early Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police divers on Tuesday continued to search for a missing 42-year-old woman in Camps Bay.

The police and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) were alerted by a group of people that the woman had disappeared early on Sunday morning.

She was swimming with the group between Camps Bay and Glen Beach. The NSRI's Craig Lambinon called on the public to be vigilant and stick to only swimming only where lifeguards are on duty.

"Emergency services and police, law enforcement agencies and lifeguards continue to appeal to the public to have a safety conscious mindset - in and around water - rip currents remain the greatest cause of drowning around our Coastline."


This article first appeared on EWN : Police divers continue search for missing 42-year-old woman in Camps Bay




20 December 2022 12:16 PM
by Ilze-Marie Meintjies
Tags:
National Sea Rescue Institute NSRI
Craig Lambinon
Divers search

More from Local

Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa chatted and laughed together on Day Two of the 2022 ANC national conference. Screengrab from video on Twitter @AlbaMokopane

Ramaphosa must appear in court for criminal charges says Zuma Foundation

21 December 2022 12:30 PM

Jacob Zuma said that he will not withdraw the summons for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear in court for criminal charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

How to really transform South Africa, according to Professor Thuli Madonsela

21 December 2022 10:30 AM

"It doesn't make sense that our people are dying from water through storms, and yet the majority of our people don't have water."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

WATCH: Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup is the most liked photo EVER

21 December 2022 8:52 AM

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain talisman Lionel Messi has received 68 million likes on Instagram, an all-time record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Off to a good start! Fuel costs to slump in the new year

21 December 2022 6:44 AM

Cash-strapped road users could see a budget-friendly kick-off to 2023 as fuel prices will see a pleasing decline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa & BPESA aim to create 500k jobs for unemployed youth by 2030

21 December 2022 6:39 AM

A cross-skilling initiative co-created by Absa, BPESA and Harambee plans to connect youth with jobs that match their skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive

20 December 2022 8:19 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative

20 December 2022 5:24 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture : © sanchairat/123rf.com

W Cape Working on Fire Programme well prepared to fight seasonal summer fires

20 December 2022 2:26 PM

We tend to gather for braais and fireworks during the holiday season, and this with hot dry weather increases the risk of fires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

People are losing faith in the ANC and our political system - Carol Paton

20 December 2022 8:56 AM

"Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC." Carol Paton shares her views on the '22 ANC election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The top 7 of the ANC as elected on Monday, 19 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa

20 December 2022 8:32 AM

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I still pinch myself' - Pippa Hudson as she explores Antarctica

Lifestyle

Top 5 Cape beaches (and tidal pools) perfect for swimming

Lifestyle Entertainment

97-year-old former Nazi typist sentenced for aiding the murder of 10 505 people

World

EWN Highlights

Fire breaks out at Unisa campus in Pretoria

21 December 2022 2:39 PM

Zuma denies Ramaphosa’s second request to withdraw private prosecution

21 December 2022 2:28 PM

Bara patients to be moved back to ICU after stolen copper oxygen pipe replaced

21 December 2022 2:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA