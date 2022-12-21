'I still pinch myself' - Pippa Hudson as she explores Antarctica
Last week, our lovely Pippa Hudson journeyed off to Antarctica for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Hudson joined Matrics in Antarctica, an initiative created to help inspire young South African matric students "to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their communities".
If you missed out on the first few days of her adventure, then have a listen as Zain Johnson enquires about her itinerary.
While there's a lot of beauty to bask in, Hudson is there for more important issues, such as the cleaning up of litter, water quality monitoring and ultimately looking at ways to ensure the stainability of Antarctica, not only for its current residents and tourists but for generations to come.
To learn more about Matrics in Antarctica, and what they're doing to achieve their goals, listen below as Hudson catches up with Abongile Nzelenzele, live from Antarctica.
Where we are today:
Lester Kiewit catches up with Pippa Hudson, live from Antarctica.
An issue that remains a topic of conversation amongst Hudson and the Antarctica crew is tourism.
Hudson mentions that there are ongoing conversations about tourism.
Do we welcome it, or do we discourage it due to its effect on the environment?
It's all about sustainable living and responsible development, so the issue of tourism development is always going to be part of the conversation.Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson
The trip to Antarctica is long and expensive.
Not that many people can afford to take off two or three weeks and spend R200 000 plus to get here.Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson
According to the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operations (IAATO), the number of tourists has drastically increased, and it's expected that this current season will see about 78 000 visitors, compared to 35 000 visitors in 2014/2015.
While more tourism equates to more awareness, many scientists and environmentalists are concerned.
It is still amazing to be here. I'm still pinching myself every time I walk outside and look around... It's an extraordinary place.Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Scroll up to listen to the full interview, and stay tuned to our socials to see all of Pippa Hudson's updates.
