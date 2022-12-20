Is growing old feeling a lot? Catch Alfred Adriaan's hilarious 'Unfit & Forty'
Clarence Ford spoke to Alfred Adriaan about the show.
-
Adriaan’s show looks at the trials and tribulations of getting older.
-
Tickets are on sale at webtickets.
Growing older is something that affects us all and going through this change can be a source of nonstop entertainment if you look at it with the right attitude.
Adriaan puts on a fun and authentic performance to detail the trials and tribulations of transitioning into a married, middle-aged man.
He says his show draws on his real experience about this phase of his life, and how nothing is quite like it used to be.
Everything I represent on social media or onstage is just me. I do not put on a character; I try to be as honest as possible.Alfred Adriaan, comedian
He added that after struggling to sell 100 tickets to a show in 2018 he is amazed to see the opening night of his show on Tuesday sold out.
For those wanting to get in on the fun, tickets for other nights are on sale on webtickets.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them
Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.Read More
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral
Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.Read More
How to say 'Merry Christmas' and 'Happy New Year' in all 11 SA languages
We are now a few days away from Christmas and just days away from New Year. Let's share and show some love.Read More
The Bank of England unveils new banknote with images of King Charles
The Bank of England has recently unveiled new banknotes that feature the newly-crowned King Charles III.Read More
Helping the needy this season is a piece of cake with Kirstenbosch Lion's Club
Christmas is a time for giving and the Lions Club is giving to those in need with their Christmas cake tradition.Read More
By 2050, it's predicted that half the world's population will suffer from myopia
With an increase in screen-time, it's expected that over half of the world's population will suffer from short-sightedness.Read More
4 reasons why you need to become a remarkable dad
There are as many benefits to being a good father as there are to having a good one.Read More
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary.Read More