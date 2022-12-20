My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral





- A dog food ad for SA outfit Ultra Pet that launched on TikTok has racked up 2.3 million views in December.

- It takes the concept of dogs being "man's best friend" quite literally.

It takes the concept of dogs "being man's best friend" quite literally, with an actor taking the role of the pet.

The two spend the day together in dog-popular destinations like the park and the beach, having a whale of a time.

Screengrab from Ultra Pet "My Best Friend" commercial on YouTube

Some of the comments on the short film link it to the successful Australian comedy series Wilfred, where the dog is also played by a human actor.

The local ad is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.

Not only is it effective says Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group, but it puts a smile on our faces.

There's this emotionally connected ad to this brand so it really impacts on the viewer, but it also impacts on getting their sales up. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

It sets them apart in this whole space of the pet... There a lot of pet ads out there I really think this stands out. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Watch the entertaining ad below:

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques