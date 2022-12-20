My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral
- A dog food ad for SA outfit Ultra Pet that launched on TikTok has racked up 2.3 million views in December.
- It takes the concept of dogs being "man's best friend" quite literally.
A dog food ad for SA outfit Ultra Pet that launched on TikTok has racked up 2.3 million views in December.
It takes the concept of dogs "being man's best friend" quite literally, with an actor taking the role of the pet.
The two spend the day together in dog-popular destinations like the park and the beach, having a whale of a time.
Some of the comments on the short film link it to the successful Australian comedy series Wilfred, where the dog is also played by a human actor.
The local ad is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.
Not only is it effective says Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group, but it puts a smile on our faces.
There's this emotionally connected ad to this brand so it really impacts on the viewer, but it also impacts on getting their sales up.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
It sets them apart in this whole space of the pet... There a lot of pet ads out there I really think this stands out.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Watch the entertaining ad below:
Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETcSF8_oZ_g
More from Business
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them
Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.Read More
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.Read More
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.Read More
Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar.Read More
'I fear money, I have a lot of respect for money' - Kitty Phetla, ballerina
Professional ballerina, Kitty Phetla shares her money habits and secrets with Motheo Khoaripe, in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
New SA20 cricket league has the potential to be a money-spinner
Motheo Khoaripe speaks Graeme Smith, SA20 League commissioner.Read More
Rising food prices will make it a VERY expensive festive season for SA consumers
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at First National Bank.Read More
Can the new ANC leadership galvanise a divided political party?
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Ferial Haffajee, associate Editor at Daily Maverick and Khaya Sithole, independent political analyst.Read More
'Airbnb review system is designed to be absolutely fair'
Country Manager at Airbnb Velma Corcoran explains the Airbnb Review system for both host and guest to Clarence Ford.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them
Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.Read More
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.Read More
How to say 'Merry Christmas' and 'Happy New Year' in all 11 SA languages
We are now a few days away from Christmas and just days away from New Year. Let's share and show some love.Read More
The Bank of England unveils new banknote with images of King Charles
The Bank of England has recently unveiled new banknotes that feature the newly-crowned King Charles III.Read More
Is growing old feeling a lot? Catch Alfred Adriaan's hilarious 'Unfit & Forty'
Comedian Alfred Adriaan presents an authentic and hilarious look into aging with 'Unfit & Forty' at the Baxter this December.Read More
Helping the needy this season is a piece of cake with Kirstenbosch Lion's Club
Christmas is a time for giving and the Lions Club is giving to those in need with their Christmas cake tradition.Read More
By 2050, it's predicted that half the world's population will suffer from myopia
With an increase in screen-time, it's expected that over half of the world's population will suffer from short-sightedness.Read More
4 reasons why you need to become a remarkable dad
There are as many benefits to being a good father as there are to having a good one.Read More
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary.Read More
More from Opinion
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst
Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party?Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland
The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom
Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019.Read More
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests'
Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference
You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!'
The week's advertising 'heros and zeros' with Ogilvy's Nomaswazi Phumo on The Money Show.Read More
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst
Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight.Read More