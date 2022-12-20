Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive
- Airbnb has reiterated its commitment to inclusive tourism in South Africa.
- Some of the initiatives underway include installing WiFi hotspots in in rural and township communities.
Airbnb has reiterated its commitment to inclusive tourism in South Africa, giving details of its intitiatives.
Steps to make good on the three-year commitment include installing more than 70 WiFi hotspots in rural and township communities, it says.
Airbnb highlights that close to 500 people have been trained at its Entrepreneurship Academy since 2021, with a focus on the Waterberg District Municipality in support of the District Development Model.
The online marketplace says it's also partnering with The Development Bank of South Africa to roll out the Academy in select sites.
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
They are incredibly proud of their continued commitment, with their partners, to create a more inclusive tourism economy that benefits everyone says Velma Corcoran, Airbnb Regional Lead for Middle East and Africa.
As the cost of living increases, it’s imperative that public and private organizations continue to work together to lower barriers to entry and unlock economic opportunities for everyday South Africans.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Corcoran on The Money Show.
The beauty about Airbnb, she says, is that anyone, anywhere in the world is able to share a space or experience with guests.
We found that South Africa was a market that adopted Airbnb fairly relatively early on because of the 2010 World Cup. Since then we've grown and we now have around 40 000 listings on our platform.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
The thing about Airbnb is that most of those listings are really people who share their spaces occasionally.... On average a host in South Africa rents out their place for about 30 days a year and makes on average about R25 000, maybe not enough to fund a business but it really helps to make ends meet.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
When it comes to hosts in townships and rural communities they have realised that the playing field is not level, Corcoran says.
These people often face additional barriers to success in the hospitality field.
That could be that maybe they're not very confident to host, that they have problems with digital access... We also saw that as many of our hosts are individuals and not businesses they couldn't apply for some of the COVID relief funds... so we've created the Airbnb Academy Fund to try and put money back into the pockets of thoses who've really suffered badly with COVID.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
bridge the gap - camps bay to langa?
The key to breaking down these barriers seems to be teaming up with appropriate partners.
And as more people in the community see what Airbnb hosts are doing there is a network effect, she says.
It's about people in the community seeing what the others are doing and really understanding that this is a way for ordinary South African to make a bit of extra money from tourism.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
Scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/airbnb-air-bnb-apartment-3399753/
