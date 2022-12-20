Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obs... 20 December 2022 8:19 PM
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign. 20 December 2022 5:24 PM
W Cape Working on Fire Programme well prepared to fight seasonal summer fires We tend to gather for braais and fireworks during the holiday season, and this with hot dry weather increases the risk of fires. 20 December 2022 2:26 PM
View all Local
The Bank of England unveils new banknote with images of King Charles The Bank of England has recently unveiled new banknotes that feature the newly-crowned King Charles III. 20 December 2022 1:33 PM
The Midday Report Express: Gwen Ramakgoba on being first woman ANC Treasurer All the news you need to know. 20 December 2022 1:29 PM
People are losing faith in the ANC and our political system - Carol Paton "Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC." Carol Paton shares her views on the '22 ANC election. 20 December 2022 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show. 20 December 2022 9:15 PM
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week. 20 December 2022 8:39 PM
Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar. 20 December 2022 8:32 AM
View all Business
How to say 'Merry Christmas' and 'Happy New Year' in all 11 SA languages We are now a few days away from Christmas and just days away from New Year. Let's share and show some love. 20 December 2022 1:48 PM
Is growing old feeling a lot? Catch Alfred Adriaan's hilarious 'Unfit & Forty' Comedian Alfred Adriaan presents an authentic and hilarious look into aging with 'Unfit & Forty' at the Baxter this December. 20 December 2022 1:24 PM
Helping the needy this season is a piece of cake with Kirstenbosch Lion's Club Christmas is a time for giving and the Lions Club is giving to those in need with their Christmas cake tradition. 20 December 2022 12:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
4 reasons why you need to become a remarkable dad There are as many benefits to being a good father as there are to having a good one. 20 December 2022 11:45 AM
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary. 20 December 2022 11:23 AM
Jeremy Clarkson says sorry for saying he hated Megan Markle 'on cellular level' The television journalist tweeted an apology about a scathing column he wrote for The Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle. 20 December 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections. 19 December 2022 10:40 AM
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music. 19 December 2022 10:26 AM
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
View all World
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
View all Africa
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party? 20 December 2022 7:15 AM
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time' Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri. 19 December 2022 7:33 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday. 19 December 2022 6:45 AM
View all Opinion
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive

20 December 2022 8:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Airbnb
Tourism
The Money Show
inclusivity
Velma Corcoran
Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.

- Airbnb has reiterated its commitment to inclusive tourism in South Africa.

- Some of the initiatives underway include installing WiFi hotspots in in rural and township communities.

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)
Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb has reiterated its commitment to inclusive tourism in South Africa, giving details of its intitiatives.

Steps to make good on the three-year commitment include installing more than 70 WiFi hotspots in rural and township communities, it says.

Airbnb highlights that close to 500 people have been trained at its Entrepreneurship Academy since 2021, with a focus on the Waterberg District Municipality in support of the District Development Model.

The online marketplace says it's also partnering with The Development Bank of South Africa to roll out the Academy in select sites.

Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host

They are incredibly proud of their continued commitment, with their partners, to create a more inclusive tourism economy that benefits everyone says Velma Corcoran, Airbnb Regional Lead for Middle East and Africa.

As the cost of living increases, it’s imperative that public and private organizations continue to work together to lower barriers to entry and unlock economic opportunities for everyday South Africans.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Corcoran on The Money Show.

The beauty about Airbnb, she says, is that anyone, anywhere in the world is able to share a space or experience with guests.

We found that South Africa was a market that adopted Airbnb fairly relatively early on because of the 2010 World Cup. Since then we've grown and we now have around 40 000 listings on our platform.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb

The thing about Airbnb is that most of those listings are really people who share their spaces occasionally.... On average a host in South Africa rents out their place for about 30 days a year and makes on average about R25 000, maybe not enough to fund a business but it really helps to make ends meet.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb

When it comes to hosts in townships and rural communities they have realised that the playing field is not level, Corcoran says.

These people often face additional barriers to success in the hospitality field.

That could be that maybe they're not very confident to host, that they have problems with digital access... We also saw that as many of our hosts are individuals and not businesses they couldn't apply for some of the COVID relief funds... so we've created the Airbnb Academy Fund to try and put money back into the pockets of thoses who've really suffered badly with COVID.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb

bridge the gap - camps bay to langa?

The key to breaking down these barriers seems to be teaming up with appropriate partners.

And as more people in the community see what Airbnb hosts are doing there is a network effect, she says.

It's about people in the community seeing what the others are doing and really understanding that this is a way for ordinary South African to make a bit of extra money from tourism.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb

Scroll up to listen to the interview




