Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative

As the ANC National Conference wrapped up with a new Top 7 and Cyril Ramaphosa back in play as party president for a second term, the focus is once again on accountable leadership.

It's 28 years since we won freedom and democracy and South Africa has not fulfilled its promise says the Rise Campaign.

It is being destroyed by politicians who profit from a system that does not allow democratic accountability. They have teamed up with other corrupt elements in our society to destroy the state, the economy, the hopes and dreams of millions of South Africans. Rise Campaign

Motheo Khoaripe talks leadership with Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, who is involved with the Rise Campaign.

Zibi's belief is that there is a pool of people who are sufficiently talented to turn the country's fortunes around.

And I would say yes even when we talk about politics, we talk about business, we talk about civil society... we do have that pool of people who have the ability to turn the country's fortunes around. Songezo Zibi, Chairperson - Rivonia Circle

I think what is missing is the ability to articulate a vision firstly, and secondly to rally all of society around to make sure all of us work together towards that common purpose. Songezo Zibi, Chairperson - Rivonia Circle

Zibi feels that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been a disappointment in many ways.

"There was a time when he had an unassailable advantage in terms of the number of very influential people in South African society who were willing to assist in whatever way they can" he notes.

We have since been disappointed because this President has vacillated when he need to act with urgency, and he has disappeared when he needed to show up. But it's important that we also don't over-extrapolate that to make excuses for the rest of us doing little or nothing as well to take the initiative, and I think that's important. Songezo Zibi, Chairperson - Rivonia Circle

That said, I don't think he's going to be any different in his next five years as ANC President or president of the country... At the same time the question for the rest of us is how are we going to show up and stand up differently, and I think that's a question many people can't answer. Songezo Zibi, Chairperson - Rivonia Circle

Zibi emphasizes that it is important for people in both politics and the private sector "to have the fortitude to raise their heads above the parapet" and voice their concerns and misgivings publicly.

That bravery is important because it opens an opportunity for likeminded people in society to reach out and say 'let's work together and take the country in a different direction'. When people choose to be silent they deprive society of that opportunity. Songezo Zibi, Chairperson - Rivonia Circle

Zibi says the Rise Campaign goes to the heart of current politics.

He makes the point that the President is in his seventies, with other senior leaders also in their seventies or late sixties.

"That's not good!" he exclaims with a chuckle.

It says we need political change... and the only we can do that is if we create the conversation and the campaign that identifies a different, fresh breed of leader who is more modern in terms of their outlook, who are more energetic because they're younger, whether it is at a local or national level. Songezo Zibi, Chairperson - Rivonia Circle

In terms of the role of civil society he says, it's "all of us doing what we can and should do, as far as possible in our respective spaces."

He says the Rise Campaign is encouraging, and looking for people from all walks of life to come together to create a political alternative.

While we are complaining about the President and the ANC endlessly, it says we are oppressed politically and we are not. It's dishonest! We must be more honest and accept the responsibilities of leadership in a democracy. Songezo Zibi, Chairperson - Rivonia Circle

