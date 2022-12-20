Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them
- Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading picks on The Money Show.
- She promises a few "wild cards" including short stories looking at the concept of property ownership by Lionel Shriver.
If you're lucky enough to be enjoying a break over the festive season it's the perfect time to catch up on some reading.
Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her top holiday reading picks on The Money Show.
Williams says she tried to choose a mixed bag with her selection.
A common thread running through the seven books though is the issue of leadership thinking in terms of how to make better choices, and also to question some of the choices that we're making.
She also promises a few "wild cards".
Check out Williams' list below and scroll up to listen to her reviews.
1. The Tyranny of Growth - Malcolm Ray
2. Wanting - Luke Burgis
3. Manifesto - Songezo Zibi
4. The Elephant in the Brain - Robin Hanson
5. Wild Problems - Russ Roberts
6. Property - Lionel Shriver
7. The Singularity Principles - David Wood
