Jesse Clegg chats to EB Inglis about his new music and performing again





For many people, this year has been somewhat bittersweet as we’re slowly emerging from a pandemic and getting back to "normal" life while also dealing with personal tragedies, losses, and pain.

Jesse Clegg is one person who has experienced such a year. When EB Inglis asked Jesse how he is currently doing, the singer said he is doing "okay."

It’s been a challenging year but I’m moving through it. It’s a journey and it’s something that I’m working through with my family and my friends. I’ve got a really amazing support base Jesse Clegg- Singer

Jesse says that he has been writing a lot of music over this time as it’s helped him not only express himself but also connect to people again.

It’s such a beautiful form of expression and then to bring it on stage and connect with people and feel that connection. To know that your experiences, that people relate to them and that there’s something that connects us all Jesse Clegg- Singer

Through his search to reconnect, Jesse has recently been working on reimagining his father Johnny Clegg’s music through a collaboration with Msaki, on a song titled “Hoping for a Miracle."

The collaboration came about after a Johnny Clegg tribute concert that took place earlier this year.

Sometimes when something is so precious, it can stop you from creating and making something out of it and I think that I had that little mental block. And once the concert happened and I just saw the amazing outpouring of love, I was like no, I have to do something with my dad’s music. Bring something new to the table and reimagine it Jesse Clegg- Singer

Jesse adds that he wanted the project to feel timeless but also new.

When it came to doing the project with Msaki, Jesse says that as a fan of her music, he related to the honesty and sincerity she brings across in her craft and feels that his dad would have related to those qualities too.

She just brought this beautiful reverence. We were both in tears listening to his [Johnny Clegg] songs, it was so emotional, but it was so beautiful Jesse Clegg- Singer

You can find Hoping for a Miracle on all streaming platforms and find out more about Jesse’s Summer Tour on his website.

Listen to the full interview below:

This article first appeared on KFM : Jesse Clegg chats to EB Inglis about his new music and performing again