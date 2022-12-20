Jesse Clegg chats to EB Inglis about his new music and performing again

Streaming issues? Report here
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.
Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding on Tuesday Eskom said this would be repeated every day for the rest of the week.
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC.
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year.
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction All the news you need to know.
'We've reached a point of no return': Carl Niehaus drops ANC expulsion appeal The former spokesperson for the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association was expelled from the party earlier this...
Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023? Is 2023 the year you buy a new car?
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years It's a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.
[90 years ago today] SA abandons 'gold standard', sparking economic expansion On 27 December 1932, the country joined much of the rest of the world in delinking its currency to physical gold.
New Year's goals that will make you a better person Some ideas to consider that will change your lifestyle, improve your mindset, and improve who you are as a person.
5 ways to kickstart your new year Before we embark on New Year's resolutions, it's great to kickstart the year with a bang.
How to keep your New Year's resolutions In order to stick to your resolution, there are a few tips and tricks that can help.
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium.
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics?
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom.
King Charles gives Prince William's former title to Kate & retitles other royals King Charles hands out new/additional royal titles. The most notable is Kate's — receiving Prince William's former title.
Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December.
Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham.
[WATCH] 71-year-old President Salva Kiir Mayardit wets himself on live tv Is he fit to rule?
US to give Patriot air defence system to Ukraine The US will send a single Patriot battery to Ukraine to assist the country in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Fifty enslaved workers freed from rat infested sweat shop following a raid 'One down, rather a lot more to go,' says Adam Gilchrist.
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g...
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth.
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin...
Ramaphosa's new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener.
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country.
Jesse Clegg chats to EB Inglis about his new music and performing again

20 December 2022 2:12 PM
by Chandre Davids
Tags:
Johnny Clegg
Jesse Clegg

Jesse Clegg chats about his upcoming concerts, his new single, and performing again.

For many people, this year has been somewhat bittersweet as we’re slowly emerging from a pandemic and getting back to "normal" life while also dealing with personal tragedies, losses, and pain.

Jesse Clegg is one person who has experienced such a year. When EB Inglis asked Jesse how he is currently doing, the singer said he is doing "okay."

It’s been a challenging year but I’m moving through it. It’s a journey and it’s something that I’m working through with my family and my friends. I’ve got a really amazing support base

Jesse Clegg- Singer

Jesse says that he has been writing a lot of music over this time as it’s helped him not only express himself but also connect to people again.

It’s such a beautiful form of expression and then to bring it on stage and connect with people and feel that connection. To know that your experiences, that people relate to them and that there’s something that connects us all

Jesse Clegg- Singer

Through his search to reconnect, Jesse has recently been working on reimagining his father Johnny Clegg’s music through a collaboration with Msaki, on a song titled “Hoping for a Miracle."

The collaboration came about after a Johnny Clegg tribute concert that took place earlier this year.

Sometimes when something is so precious, it can stop you from creating and making something out of it and I think that I had that little mental block. And once the concert happened and I just saw the amazing outpouring of love, I was like no, I have to do something with my dad’s music. Bring something new to the table and reimagine it

Jesse Clegg- Singer

Jesse adds that he wanted the project to feel timeless but also new.

When it came to doing the project with Msaki, Jesse says that as a fan of her music, he related to the honesty and sincerity she brings across in her craft and feels that his dad would have related to those qualities too.

She just brought this beautiful reverence. We were both in tears listening to his [Johnny Clegg] songs, it was so emotional, but it was so beautiful

Jesse Clegg- Singer

You can find Hoping for a Miracle on all streaming platforms and find out more about Jesse’s Summer Tour on his website.

Listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on KFM : Jesse Clegg chats to EB Inglis about his new music and performing again




© fizkes/123rf.com

[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now

27 December 2022 10:38 AM

Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding on Tuesday

27 December 2022 10:14 AM

Eskom said this would be repeated every day for the rest of the week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert

27 December 2022 9:17 AM

A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC.

© ostariyanov/123rf.com

Sewage on Cape Town beaches: 'Pump station failures are heartbreaking'

27 December 2022 7:32 AM

The Mother City's reputation for pristine coastlines and its iconic Blue Flag beaches is under threat due to sewage spills.

Western Cape traffic official. Picture: WCGovSafelyHome/Twitter

Great news! Far fewer fatalities on our roads (so far) this festive season

27 December 2022 6:31 AM

After a busy Christmas weekend, road traffic authorities now turn their focus to the coming New Year's weekend.

Picture: NSRI

Man drowns at Melkbosstrand on Christmas Eve

25 December 2022 8:20 AM

Members of the NSRI responded to a drowning incident at Melkbosstrand on Saturday.

The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Gift of the Givers ramps up emergency response to Boksburg explosion

25 December 2022 8:19 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Gift of the Giver's founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on their emergency response plan in the wake of the Boksburg explosion.

pixabay.com

Free music and arts programme for youth

25 December 2022 6:39 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to media personality Selwyn Bartlett to learn more about a free holiday programme for youth focused on music and the arts.

Camps Bay Beach over the festive season. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN

Law enforcement prepares for beach influx

24 December 2022 10:02 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Wayne Dyason, the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement.

The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Boksburg tanker explosion: 8 dead, multiple injured including 6 firefighters

24 December 2022 7:19 AM

EMS says a gas tanker allegedly got stuck under a bridge and caught fire. It's understood that it then exploded as the firefighters were busy extinguishing the flames

simev/123rf

King Charles gives Prince William's former title to Kate & retitles other royals

23 December 2022 12:11 PM

King Charles hands out new/additional royal titles. The most notable is Kate's — receiving Prince William's former title.

Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford

23 December 2022 11:20 AM

Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December.

Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham

23 December 2022 11:02 AM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday

23 December 2022 10:34 AM

A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.

Kim Engelbrecht chats Reyka season 2 and the International Emmy Awards

22 December 2022 1:35 PM

The South African star chats to EB Inglis about her trip to New York and what to expect in the next season of Reyka.

Cycling on Sea Point Promenade. © ammentorp/123rf.com

CPT ranked #10 'friendliest city in the world' in 2022 Reader's Choice Awards

21 December 2022 1:36 PM

Cape Town views are great but its people are award-winning — helping us rank #10 on the 'friendliest cities in the world' list.

What is better than lounging on a beach in Cape Town?

Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for tanning, posing, and people-watching

21 December 2022 7:17 AM

Catch a tan, chill, and people-watch — if this sounds like your perfect beach vibe, then this article is for YOU.

Image: © afefelov68/ 123rf.com

Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for any kind of surfing (and kayaking)

21 December 2022 6:01 AM

If you love kayaking or surfing of any kind, then this list is a must-read. Who knows, you might just find a new spot.

FILE: Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman shooting the music video for Grammy nominated 'Bayethe'. Picture: @wouterkellerman/twitter

'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination

21 December 2022 5:49 AM

The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy.

St James Tidal Pool. Image: @capetowntidalpools

Top 5 Cape beaches (and tidal pools) perfect for swimming

21 December 2022 5:28 AM

CPT beach water is either freezing cold or choppy. If you love swimming, this list might help you find an ideal swimming spot.

