W Cape Working on Fire Programme well prepared to fight seasonal summer fires
Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Linton Rensburg from the Working on Fire Programme.
-
The Western Cape’s fire season coincides with the festive season.
-
Rensburg said they are well prepared for the season.
According to Rensburg the Working on Fire Programme is well prepared for the anticipated fire season.
We had our yellow card training session, earlier in November, where we prepared our 800 firefighters to be ready for the Western Cape fire season.Linton Rensburg, Working on Fire Programme member
However, he cautioned that we are likely to have more severe fire seasons in the future as the United Nations continues to warn of rising temperatures.
He added that visitors and locals should be cautious about where they make fires and practice fire safety.
Rensburg said that anyone wanting to make a fire outdoors, especially near forests, must be aware of the fire safety index and the specific fire restrictions of the area.
Listen to the audio above for more.
