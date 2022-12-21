Panel recommends Trump face criminal charges after 2021 election riots
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Professor John Stremlau, a foreign affairs commentator.
On 6 January 2021 Trump supporters stormed the capitol in protest of the election results
The US House of Representatives has referred Trump for criminal prosecution
The US House of Representatives panel probed the events of the protestors storming Capital Hill and referred the former US president to the justice department for prosecution.
The panel wants Trump to face the charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting or assisting an insurrection.
This is the first time in history that the US congressional committee has referred a former president for criminal prosecution or that a president has refused the outcome of the election in the way Trump did.
The justice department is not obliged to follow these recommendations.
It is a little hard to ignore because it is a serious, unprecedented assault on our democracy.John Stremlau, foreign affairs commentator
The special committee has amassed an enormous amount of evidence about the events of 6 January.
