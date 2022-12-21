'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination
John Perlman interviews Wouter Kellerman, award-winning composer and flautist.
-
The trio has been nominated for their song ‘Bayethe’
-
Kellerman has previously won a Grammy, and this is his fourth nomination
The song Bayethe, by Bantwini, Kellerman and Zikode, has been nominated for the Best Global Music Performance in the Global Music category at the 65th Grammy Awards.
Kellerman says it is an absolute blessing and they are so excited to be acknowledged for this award.
He says collaboration is always a risk, but in this case, the three of them worked wonderfully right off the bat.
It came together beautifully on a musical level. We just worked beautifully together from the start.Wouter Kellerman, award-winning composer and flautist
Kellerman won a Grammy in 2015 and said this type of recognition is incredible for a musician’s career.
In the music world, there is only one universally recognised award and that is the Grammys. It is the highest accolade you can have as a musician.Wouter Kellerman, award-winning composer and flautist
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination
