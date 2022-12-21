How to really transform South Africa, according to Professor Thuli Madonsela





Africa Melane interviews Professor Thuli Madonsela.

The 55th ANC Elective Conference concluded on Tuesday, with Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as the President of the party.

A topic scheduled for discussion (it has been postponed to 5 January 2023 ) was "social transformation" and the steps the ANC needed to take to ensure it.

The postponement gives the ANC time to reflect on its highly contested conference, says Madonsela.

We would like them to be sober when they discuss the policies of the country, and we really are behind when it comes to social transformation. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law

Madonsela weighs in on the issues that need to be discussed and changes that need to be made:

Social Relief of Distress Grant:

The conversation should be more about how much the grant should be and less about whether the grant should remain in place

R350 is no longer a realistic and feasible amount, considering large recent increases in the cost of living

It was R350 when Covid started. Food prices have gone up, and the price of fuel, diesel, and things that poor people need have gone up... Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law

A conversation about social development needs to be ignited:

This is essential so that the potential of people is realised, so that those who wish to earn their own income can do so comfortably, and those that want to be self-sufficient are enabled to do so

Resources that have been taken from communities during apartheid and colonialism need to be given back in order for communities to be self-sufficient

Measures that need to be taken in order to achieve change:

The country needs to implement deals with financial institutions to assist with the reimbursing and reinvestment of capital in infrastructure, including educational infrastructure and water drainage systems.

It's just criminal that we still have mud schools, we still have children that learn in classes that take more than one grade. We still have children that don't have libraries, laboratories... Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law

The focus needs to be adjusted from which President has done what and how much money they've spent on infrastructure, to what kind of infrastructure they're investing in

Instead of spending money on very fancy roads, you spend money on durable roads, and then you split this money so that every village has the right infrastructure. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law

It doesn't make sense that our people are dying from water through storms, and yet the majority of our people don't have water. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law

There needs to be a reversal of what health departments have done during apartheid and colonial times, such as hospitals only being placed in historically white, urban areas

Now in rural areas, people have to travel sometimes 400 to 500 kilometres to get basic healthcare if they need more than a Panado. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law

Part of the reason our GDP is not growing and collectively we're not moving forward is that so many people are tied up in the shackles that were imposed on them by colonialism, apartheid, and patriarchy. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law

Professor Thuli Madonsela addresses the newly elected ANC leaders:

In order for change to be implemented, the party needs to become organised

In terms of priorities, the first thing is to organise their party. It didn't look good that the governing party was struggling to govern itself. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law

Madonsela says this is a good opportunity for the ANC to ensure responsive policies

For change to be successful, the President needs to support, both emotionally and financially, the implementation of the State Capture report

The social agenda that we just spoke about in Africa will have to be tackled aggressively. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law

Can we be clear about where we're going and who we want to be, at the very least by 2030? But come up with a strategy that is not ending in 2030, a strategy that goes up to 25 years, 50 years, and 100 years, so that it doesn't matter which governing party and which leader takes over after President Ramaphosa, the fundamentals should remain the same. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.