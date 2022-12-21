How to really transform South Africa, according to Professor Thuli Madonsela
Africa Melane interviews Professor Thuli Madonsela.
The 55th ANC Elective Conference concluded on Tuesday, with Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as the President of the party.
A topic scheduled for discussion (it has been postponed to 5 January 2023 ) was "social transformation" and the steps the ANC needed to take to ensure it.
The postponement gives the ANC time to reflect on its highly contested conference, says Madonsela.
We would like them to be sober when they discuss the policies of the country, and we really are behind when it comes to social transformation.Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law
Madonsela weighs in on the issues that need to be discussed and changes that need to be made:
Social Relief of Distress Grant:
- The conversation should be more about how much the grant should be and less about whether the grant should remain in place
- R350 is no longer a realistic and feasible amount, considering large recent increases in the cost of living
It was R350 when Covid started. Food prices have gone up, and the price of fuel, diesel, and things that poor people need have gone up...Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law
A conversation about social development needs to be ignited:
- This is essential so that the potential of people is realised, so that those who wish to earn their own income can do so comfortably, and those that want to be self-sufficient are enabled to do so
- Resources that have been taken from communities during apartheid and colonialism need to be given back in order for communities to be self-sufficient
Measures that need to be taken in order to achieve change:
- The country needs to implement deals with financial institutions to assist with the reimbursing and reinvestment of capital in infrastructure, including educational infrastructure and water drainage systems.
It's just criminal that we still have mud schools, we still have children that learn in classes that take more than one grade. We still have children that don't have libraries, laboratories...Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law
- The focus needs to be adjusted from which President has done what and how much money they've spent on infrastructure, to what kind of infrastructure they're investing in
Instead of spending money on very fancy roads, you spend money on durable roads, and then you split this money so that every village has the right infrastructure.Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law
It doesn't make sense that our people are dying from water through storms, and yet the majority of our people don't have water.Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law
- There needs to be a reversal of what health departments have done during apartheid and colonial times, such as hospitals only being placed in historically white, urban areas
Now in rural areas, people have to travel sometimes 400 to 500 kilometres to get basic healthcare if they need more than a Panado.Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law
Part of the reason our GDP is not growing and collectively we're not moving forward is that so many people are tied up in the shackles that were imposed on them by colonialism, apartheid, and patriarchy.Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law
Professor Thuli Madonsela addresses the newly elected ANC leaders:
- In order for change to be implemented, the party needs to become organised
In terms of priorities, the first thing is to organise their party. It didn't look good that the governing party was struggling to govern itself.Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law
- Madonsela says this is a good opportunity for the ANC to ensure responsive policies
- For change to be successful, the President needs to support, both emotionally and financially, the implementation of the State Capture report
The social agenda that we just spoke about in Africa will have to be tackled aggressively.Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law
Can we be clear about where we're going and who we want to be, at the very least by 2030? But come up with a strategy that is not ending in 2030, a strategy that goes up to 25 years, 50 years, and 100 years, so that it doesn't matter which governing party and which leader takes over after President Ramaphosa, the fundamentals should remain the same.Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of Law
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Ramaphosa must appear in court for criminal charges says Zuma Foundation
Jacob Zuma said that he will not withdraw the summons for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear in court for criminal charges.Read More
WATCH: Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup is the most liked photo EVER
Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain talisman Lionel Messi has received 68 million likes on Instagram, an all-time record.Read More
Off to a good start! Fuel costs to slump in the new year
Cash-strapped road users could see a budget-friendly kick-off to 2023 as fuel prices will see a pleasing decline.Read More
Absa & BPESA aim to create 500k jobs for unemployed youth by 2030
A cross-skilling initiative co-created by Absa, BPESA and Harambee plans to connect youth with jobs that match their skills.Read More
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.Read More
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.Read More
W Cape Working on Fire Programme well prepared to fight seasonal summer fires
We tend to gather for braais and fireworks during the holiday season, and this with hot dry weather increases the risk of fires.Read More
Police divers continue search for missing 42-year-old woman in Camps Bay
Police and the National Sea Rescue Institute were alerted by a group of people that the woman had disappeared in the surf early Sunday morning.Read More
People are losing faith in the ANC and our political system - Carol Paton
"Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC." Carol Paton shares her views on the '22 ANC election.Read More
More from Politics
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns
Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country.Read More
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.Read More
The Bank of England unveils new banknote with images of King Charles
The Bank of England has recently unveiled new banknotes that feature the newly-crowned King Charles III.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Gwen Ramakgoba on being first woman ANC Treasurer
All the news you need to know.Read More
People are losing faith in the ANC and our political system - Carol Paton
"Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC." Carol Paton shares her views on the '22 ANC election.Read More
Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar.Read More
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst
Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party?Read More
'Three women in ANC leadership did not come on a silver platter' - Dr Ramokgopa
Dr Gwen Ramakgopa is the first female to occupy the position of the Treasurer-General of the ANC.Read More
Over 200 doctors jobless in Jan despite understaffed health care sector - Samatu
Hundreds of post-community service doctors face unemployment in the new year, despite a desperate need in SA, says union.Read More