Off to a good start! Fuel costs to slump in the new year
Motorists are in for a good start to the new year as fuel prices are expected to decrease by as much as R2.80.
Data from the Central Energy Fund points to a R1.94 price drop for 95 unleaded petrol in January and a R1.95 decrease for 93 petrol.
The price of diesel, which has seen steep hikes in recent months, could fall by R2.78 per litre.
The rand's contribution to the falling prices totals about 12 to 15 cents per litre.
Oil prices remain volatile with Russian supplies constricted but Chinese demand low.
This article first appeared on 702 : Off to a good start! Fuel costs to slump in the new year
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
