97-year-old former Nazi typist sentenced for aiding the murder of 10 505 people
Ray White interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Furchner has been found guilty of being complicit in mass murders committed 80 years ago.
Furchner, the first woman to be tried for Nazi crimes in decades, according to the BBC, has been sentenced to two years in jail.
The 97-year-old woman worked at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945 when she was a teenager.
At Stutthof, located near the modern-day Polish city of Gdansk, various methods were used to murder detainees and thousands died in gas chambers from June 1944.
The judge presiding over the case emphasised that Furchner was aware of the crimes that were committed.
It doesn’t matter if you were just doing your job... the secretary has been found guilty of being complicit in the murder of 10 505 at Stutthof where 65 000 people were put to death.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
She was a teenage short-left typist and, as the judge put it, she was fully aware of what was going on... there were mentions of sounds and smells...Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
This article first appeared on 702 : 97-year-old former Nazi typist sentenced for aiding the murder of 10 505 people
Source : Supplied
