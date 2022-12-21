



Mzansi, we made it!

Well, we made it on the Reader's Choice list of the "friendliest cities in the world"—a competition of various categories that's open to anyone who registers online and votes.

The Mother City takes the 10th spot on the top 10 list.

It's no secret that The Mother City is home to beautiful ocean views and the 7th wonder of the world (Table Mountain) — it's why we (and tourists) love it here.

But this time, we're getting a shout out for having lekker people with good vibes.

The category specifically mentions the Cape's winning qualities (a.k.a. the things we have bragging rights about now).

The residents here are an asset to their hometown, delivering efficient, friendly services in hotels and restaurants, as well as extending a warm welcome out and about. Condé Nast Traveller, Reader's Choice List 2022

There you have it, folks, we're a welcoming city offering the friendliest hospitality services—a special shout out to the hardworking locals in this industry!

The rest of the top 10 friendliest countries include:

9: Dublin, Ireland

8: Bangkok, Thailand

7: Copenhagen, Denmark

6: Reykjavik, Iceland

5: Mexico City, Mexico

4: Bruges, Belgium

3: San Sebastián, Spain

2: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

1: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Thank you for an epic win, Cape Town—continue to #JustBeLekker.

This article first appeared on KFM : CPT ranked #10 'friendliest city in the world' in 2022 Reader's Choice Awards