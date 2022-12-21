CPT ranked #10 'friendliest city in the world' in 2022 Reader's Choice Awards
Mzansi, we made it!
Well, we made it on the Reader's Choice list of the "friendliest cities in the world"—a competition of various categories that's open to anyone who registers online and votes.
The Mother City takes the 10th spot on the top 10 list.
It's no secret that The Mother City is home to beautiful ocean views and the 7th wonder of the world (Table Mountain) — it's why we (and tourists) love it here.
But this time, we're getting a shout out for having lekker people with good vibes.
The category specifically mentions the Cape's winning qualities (a.k.a. the things we have bragging rights about now).
The residents here are an asset to their hometown, delivering efficient, friendly services in hotels and restaurants, as well as extending a warm welcome out and about.Condé Nast Traveller, Reader's Choice List 2022
There you have it, folks, we're a welcoming city offering the friendliest hospitality services—a special shout out to the hardworking locals in this industry!
The rest of the top 10 friendliest countries include:
9: Dublin, Ireland
8: Bangkok, Thailand
7: Copenhagen, Denmark
6: Reykjavik, Iceland
5: Mexico City, Mexico
4: Bruges, Belgium
3: San Sebastián, Spain
2: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Thank you for an epic win, Cape Town—continue to #JustBeLekker.
This article first appeared on KFM : CPT ranked #10 'friendliest city in the world' in 2022 Reader's Choice Awards
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_59500367_joyful-young-women-riding-a-bicycle-together-best-friends-having-fun-on-a-bike-at-the-seaside-promen.html?term=woman%2Bbeach&vti=ldc5k5xwsoseg83ehj-1-70
More from Entertainment
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for tanning, posing, and people-watching
Catch a tan, chill, and people-watch — if this sounds like your perfect beach vibe, then this article is for YOU.Read More
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for any kind of surfing (and kayaking)
If you love kayaking or surfing of any kind, then this list is a must-read. Who knows, you might just find a new spot.Read More
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination
The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy.Read More
Top 5 Cape beaches (and tidal pools) perfect for swimming
CPT beach water is either freezing cold or choppy. If you love swimming, this list might help you find an ideal swimming spot.Read More
4 reasons why you need to become a remarkable dad
There are as many benefits to being a good father as there are to having a good one.Read More
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary.Read More
Jeremy Clarkson says sorry for saying he hated Megan Markle 'on cellular level'
The television journalist tweeted an apology about a scathing column he wrote for The Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle.Read More
How to incorporate kinks and fetishes into your sex life
"To have a healthy sexual relationship, you first need to have a healthy sexual relationship with yourself," says sexologist Ron Addinall.Read More
[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup
Argentina made history by taking the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after beating France in the final.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Save the festive tears: don't drink and drive this holiday
While many people use the festive season to eat, drink and be merry, it is important to remember not to drink and drive.Read More
Fight the festive blues: give your loved ones the gift of support this season
The festive period can be very challenging for many people, and it is important to keep an eye on the people you love.Read More
'I still pinch myself' - Pippa Hudson as she explores Antarctica
We're catching up with Pippa Hudson as she braves the cold in a "pinch me" Antarctic adventure.Read More
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for tanning, posing, and people-watching
Catch a tan, chill, and people-watch — if this sounds like your perfect beach vibe, then this article is for YOU.Read More
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for any kind of surfing (and kayaking)
If you love kayaking or surfing of any kind, then this list is a must-read. Who knows, you might just find a new spot.Read More
Top 5 Cape beaches (and tidal pools) perfect for swimming
CPT beach water is either freezing cold or choppy. If you love swimming, this list might help you find an ideal swimming spot.Read More
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them
Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.Read More
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral
Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.Read More