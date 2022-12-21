WATCH: Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup is the most liked photo EVER





Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The world cup winning captain's picture received 68.3 million likes (and counting).

In the post, Messi features several pictures of him holding the famous Jules Rimet trophy, as well as celebrating with his teammates.

According to Guinness World Records, Messi secured this record for posting several pictures after beating former world champions France last Sunday.

