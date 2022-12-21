Streaming issues? Report here
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns

21 December 2022 11:08 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Lester Kiewit

Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country.

Lester Kiewit interviews Anneke Burns, co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events.

Main points raised by Burns:

  • As a country, we've become tired of the ANC's failures
  • The problem isn't necessarily the ANC; the problem is the election system – internal elections are what's determining the fate of our country, instead of the constituents that are supposed to be served by the elected leadership
  • As a result of this, we aren't seeing significant change
Re-elected African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
Re-elected African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

For me, the problem is not really the ANC, the problem is you've got a system... where our political parties run internal elections...

Anneke Burns, co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events

They are being decided on by the ANC's internal members, not the broader constituents that are meant to be served by this leadership.

Anneke Burns, co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events

This is what we see in our political arena, a lot of inside baseball where... leaders and politicians are appealing to their base, to their support, to the branches and structures that got them in power, rather than appealing to broader voters.

Anneke Burns, co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events

Do I have to become a member of the ANC in order to effect change? Is that the behemoth of the ANC? I hope not.

Anneke Burns, co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events

Our system... it's a little universe, a little ecosystem of its own, the rest of us are excluded. The broader public is largely excluded and then we become disenfranchised.

Anneke Burns, co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events

They [members of parliament] don't consider themselves to be accountable to you and me as members of the public, they're rather accountable to the internal structure of their party, and I think that's a problem.

Anneke Burns, co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




21 December 2022 11:08 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Lester Kiewit

