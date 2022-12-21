Fight the festive blues: give your loved ones the gift of support this season
Africa Melane spoke to Cassey Chambers, operations manager at South African Depression and Anxiety Group.
Many South Africans battle with their mental health in the festive period.
Chambers said it is important to check in with your family this time.
At Christmas time, we see constant images of festive cheer and smiling families gathering for the holidays.
However, for many South Africans this is a time of anxiety, burnout, and year-end fatigue.
According to Chambers, at this time of year, there are so many South Africans that are struggling with their mental health and reaching out for help.
At the moment we are getting over 3000 calls per day and 1 in 4 if those calls are suicide related.Cassey Chambers, operations manager at South African Depression and Anxiety Group
While some people might be battling with these feelings year-round, she said for many, this period exacerbates the negative feelings for a number of reasons.
Chambers added that it is critical to conduct mental health check-ins with your family or loved ones if you suspect they are struggling or are not themselves.
Opening up a conversation where you can just say ‘hey I am here, let’s talk about it’… can be such an important step for someone who feel isolated or alone.Cassey Chambers, operations manager at South African Depression and Anxiety Group
If your family member does open up and say they are struggling, do what you can to give them the support they need, either from you or a professional this season.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Fight the festive blues: give your loved ones the gift of support this season
