Save the festive tears: don't drink and drive this holiday





Clarence Ford spoke to Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association.

During the festive season there is an uptake in road accidents .

If you are drinking do not drive.

With so many people celebrating and having fun this holiday, there has been an increase in traffic accidents.

According to Beard, there has been an uptick in road accidents and related deaths this season.

He added that part of the reason for this issue is that there are not enough traffic officers enforcing the rules of the road, so there are no consequences for the perpetrators.

We have too few traffic law enforcers on our roads. We need to double the amount of law enforcers that we currently have. Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association

While there have been suggestions of changing the laws to allow a zero-alcohol allowance for drivers, Beard said this is unnecessary and will not fix the problem.

You cannot legislate yourself out of a problem that requires boots on the ground. Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association

Beard believes that better education programmes should be implemented throughout the year to educate people about road safety and the rules of the road.

He added that accidents cost the country R200 billion per year, and if just a portion of this was moved to education and resources, we could see some real change.

There is nothing wrong with celebrating this season, but if you are taking part in the festive cheer, for your safety and the safety of others, do not drink and drive.

